China to train, take Pakistani astronauts into space

• Accord with Suparco aims to take Pakistanis to Beijing’s space station

• PM hails ‘merit-based selection’ of new cabinet members

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will soon send its first manned mission to China’s space station, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday.

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) have signed a cooperation agreement in this regard.

Under the agreement, two Pakis­tani astronauts will undergo training at the Astronaut Centre of China.

One of the astronauts will be trained as a scientific payload specialist for specialised research aboard the China Space Station (CSS).

The astronaut selection process will be completed by 2026.

The mission will conduct cutting-edge scientific experiments in various fields, including biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, material sciences, microgravity studies, and astronomy at CSS.

The prime minister said the agreement was “another wonderful gesture” from the Chinese government to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of space.

The PM highlighted that Pakistan’s participation in the China Space Station programme reflected deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

View this post on Instagram

Pakistan and China will share knowledge for peaceful space exploration for the benefit of humanity, he added.

The PM also hailed the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which had “transformed the country’s landscape”.

Minister for Planning and Deve­lopment Ahsan Iqbal termed the agreement “a historic milestone”.

He said the collaboration with China extends beyond astronaut training, laying the groundwork for Pakistan’s long-term growth in human spaceflight and exploration.

The director general of CMSA, Dr Lin Xinqiang, hailed the partnership and reaffirmed China’s dedication to strengthening international cooperation in space exploration.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s participation in the China Space Station programme was a reflection of deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

Suparco Chairman Mohammad Yousaf Khan regarded the agreement as a landmark in Pakistan’s space journey. He invited the youth, professionals and academia to actively participate in Pakistan’s astronaut programme.

New cabinet

Earlier, the prime minister hosted a breakfast in honour of newly appointed cabinet members.

The PM said he would personally monitor the performance of all ministers and other cabinet members.

He asserted the new members were inducted into the cabinet based on their abilities and qualifications.

Separately, the prime minister also met a group of industrialists and businesspersons and hailed the performance of his economic team.

The PM sought suggestions from businesspersons and industrialists for sustainable economic growth.

Mr Sharif directed the comprising businesspersons, industrialists and ministers to suggest a path for sustainable economic growth.

The committee will submit its suggestions within two weeks.

Energy ties with Russia

The PM also met with the first deputy minister for energy of Russia, Pavel Sorokin.

PM Shehbaz said Pakis­tan wants to strengthen relations with Russia.

“We want to further promote diplomatic, trade and investment ties,” he said.

He said Pakistan and Russia had a great capacity to improve cooperation in energy and other sectors.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2025