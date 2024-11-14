Suparco joins China’s mission for lunar exploration

ISLAMABAD: The Space and Upper Atmo­sphere Research Comm­ission (Suparco) annou­nced on Wednesday its collaboration on a groundbreaking lunar exploration mission in partnership with China’s Chang’e 8 mission, set to launch in 2028.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s space programme, as Suparco’s indigenous rover will be part of the mission to explore the lunar surface,” said a press release issued the commission.

The collaboration underscores the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and their shared vision for advancing space exploration. Suparco’s rover, weighing approximately 35 kilogrammes, will join the Chang’e 8 mission, which is part of the larger International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) initiative.

The rover will land on the Moon’s south pole, an area renowned for its challenging terrain and potential for groundbreaking scientific discoveries. The mission’s objectives include exploring the lunar surface, conducting scientific experiments, and testing new technologies for future lunar and planetary exploration.

Key experiments will include the study of lunar soil, the mapping of the lunar surface, and the testing of sustainable technologies for human presence on the Moon.

Suparco’s rover, equipped with state-of-the-art scientific instruments, will play a crucial role in collecting data that could pave the way for future lunar missions.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024