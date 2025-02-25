E-Paper | February 25, 2025

Retired hens revitalise olive groves in Cyprus

Reuters Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 06:52am
organic farmers Elena Christoforos and Nicolas Netien feed retired hens with scraps of leftover food at a farm in Cyprus.—Reuters
organic farmers Elena Christoforos and Nicolas Netien feed retired hens with scraps of leftover food at a farm in Cyprus.—Reuters

AKAKI: Organic farmers in Cyprus have recruited hundreds of retired hens to fertilise olive groves in a pilot project they say boosts yields, counters disease, and helps to manage food waste.

Saved from slaughter after their egg-laying years, hens peck and poop to their hearts’ content among olive trees at the organically certified Akaki Grove, on the green foothills of the Troodos mountains west of Nicosia.

In a back-to-basics approach, farmer and grove owner Elena Christoforos and soil engineer Nicolas Netien have launched the Kot-Kot project. They collect food waste donations to feed hens, which in turn provide natural fertiliser for olive trees producing oil high in inflammation-busting polyphenols.

“We provide them with an old hens’ home, they come here and retire,” said Christoforos, surrounded by clucking chickens while emptying bins of food waste donated by schoolchildren.

Hens reduce the presence of pests such as olive fly, a scourge for olive farmers in the Mediterranean, by pecking at larvae while simultaneously clearing surface weed cover. Their droppings enrich the soil, and feeding them with food waste reduces the amount of methane-producing organic matter going into landfill.

The hens can enjoy a long retirement among the olive trees, living for 8-10 years despite only laying eggs until the age of 2. “The goal here is to create a biodiverse, self-sustained ecosystem that can sustain really high temperatures and long droughts. So when I bring animals into the system by eating ground cover and pooping, it speeds up the cycle,” Netien said. Netien, who holds the world record for producing olive oil with the highest polyphenol content, said olive tree growth and yields had improved markedly since the hens arrived.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

All out
Updated 25 Feb, 2025

All out

PAKISTAN cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan’s assessment was brutal — it could not have been any other way. At ...
Bearing the brunt
25 Feb, 2025

Bearing the brunt

FOR the past several months, we have repeatedly been told by the prime minister and his cabinet that the government...
Afghan resettlement
25 Feb, 2025

Afghan resettlement

AFGHAN refugees who fled their country after the Taliban took over in 2021, and who hoped to resettle in the West,...
Taliban divisions
Updated 24 Feb, 2025

Taliban divisions

The only workable solution lies in Mullah Akhundzada loosening his iron grip on the country.
Oblivious to drought
24 Feb, 2025

Oblivious to drought

PAKISTAN faces two types of drought: one caused by dry weather or lower-than-normal rainfall, and the other ...
Digital children
24 Feb, 2025

Digital children

AS most parents with young children will agree, the easiest way to pacify a bawling child is to hand them a...