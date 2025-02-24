E-Paper | February 24, 2025

Sense of closure as family buries Mustafa Amir in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 12:06pm

KARACHI: The family of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir, who was kidnapped and murdered in cold blood weeks ago, finally found closure when they buried him on Sunday after receiving the body exhumed a couple of days ago from an unmarked grave in a cemetery for unclaimed bodies.

The funeral prayer was held at a local mosque in DHA and he was laid to rest in the DHA, Phase VIII graveyard.

Earlier, the body was handed over to his relatives after fulfilling required legal formalities.

Saad Edhi, spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, told Dawn that they handed over the body to the family for burial on Sunday with the approval of police and doctors, who said no further tests were required for legal proceedings.

The young man was kidnapped from DHA on Jan 6 and two weeks later his mother received a ransom call. As a result of investigation, police had arrested two suspects — Armaghan and Sheraz — who disclosed that Mustafa was killed in DHA and they torched his body and his car in Hub.

The Balochistan police had found the body in the torched car and handed it to the Edhi Foundation for burial in their graveyard for unclaimed bodies.

Later, the body was exhumed from the graveyard by a medical board on Friday for collection of DNA samples for his identification. Later, a Karachi University lab concluded that the DNA samples from the body were matched with Mustafa’s mother.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban divisions
Updated 24 Feb, 2025

Taliban divisions

The only workable solution lies in Mullah Akhundzada loosening his iron grip on the country.
Oblivious to drought
24 Feb, 2025

Oblivious to drought

PAKISTAN faces two types of drought: one caused by dry weather or lower-than-normal rainfall, and the other ...
Digital children
24 Feb, 2025

Digital children

AS most parents with young children will agree, the easiest way to pacify a bawling child is to hand them a...
The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...