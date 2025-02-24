Sense of closure as family buries Mustafa Amir in Karachi

KARACHI: The family of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir, who was kidnapped and murdered in cold blood weeks ago, finally found closure when they buried him on Sunday after receiving the body exhumed a couple of days ago from an unmarked grave in a cemetery for unclaimed bodies.

The funeral prayer was held at a local mosque in DHA and he was laid to rest in the DHA, Phase VIII graveyard.

Earlier, the body was handed over to his relatives after fulfilling required legal formalities.

Saad Edhi, spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, told Dawn that they handed over the body to the family for burial on Sunday with the approval of police and doctors, who said no further tests were required for legal proceedings.

The young man was kidnapped from DHA on Jan 6 and two weeks later his mother received a ransom call. As a result of investigation, police had arrested two suspects — Armaghan and Sheraz — who disclosed that Mustafa was killed in DHA and they torched his body and his car in Hub.

The Balochistan police had found the body in the torched car and handed it to the Edhi Foundation for burial in their graveyard for unclaimed bodies.

Later, the body was exhumed from the graveyard by a medical board on Friday for collection of DNA samples for his identification. Later, a Karachi University lab concluded that the DNA samples from the body were matched with Mustafa’s mother.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2025