‘No pressure of India game’

DUBAI: Highlighting that Pakistan have a good track record against India in Dubai, fast bowler Haris Rauf says his team have no pressure of the Champions Trophy Group ‘A’ blockbuster against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

“There is no pressure in the match against India, all the players are relaxed and we will take it just like any other match. We have beaten India in Dubai twice before, so we know the conditions here very well. Our entire game plan will depend on the conditions and pitch on [the] match day,” Haris told media in Dubai.

“We have a good track record against India in Dubai, and we’ll try to continue WITH that,” he added.

While the absence of top-order batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub has affected the team balance, Haris sounded optimistic.

“Obviously, both Saim and Fakhar were our in-form batsmen, and their absence has led to several changes. But we have other batsmen who can step up and perform well to cover for it,” he stated.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2025