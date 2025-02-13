Champions Trophy 2025: squads, groups and schedule

The top seven teams from the 2023 World Cup qualified for the tournament, along with hosts Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy is being revived after eight years with holders Pakistan hosting New Zealand in the opening game of the ninth edition on Wednesday.

The 2021 edition of the One-Day International (ODI) competition was initially scrapped by global body ICC in 2016, who wanted only one major tournament in each of the sport’s three international formats, prioritising the 50-over World Cup.

They reversed the decision in late 2021. With politically-estranged rivals India and Pakistan deciding not to visit each other for ICC tournaments, India will play their matches in a neutral venue in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The top seven teams from the 2023 World Cup qualified for the tournament, along with hosts Pakistan. The teams are split into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The squads of all teams, groupings and the fixtures are as follows:

Champions Trophy groups

Group A: Pakistan (hosts), India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan

People with their mobile phones take photos of the ICC Champions trophy, during a ceremony at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan, on February 6. — Reuters

Champions Trophy squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Coach: Aaqib Javed (interim)

Best performance: Champions (2017)

Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy in June 2017. — Reuters/File

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Coach: Gautam Gambhir

Best performance: Champions (2002, 2013)

Ravindra Jadeja (C) celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Azhar Ali (not pictured). — Reuters

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Coach: Phil Simmons

Best performance: Semi-finals (2017)

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Rehan Ahmed — Reuter/File

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Coach: Gary Stead

Best performance: Champions (2000)

Australia’s Aaron Finch (R) leaves the field for eight runs as New Zealand players celebrate during the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston, June 2. — AFP

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Best performance: Debutants (2025)

Afghanistan players celebrate after the match. — Reuters/File

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Coach: Brendon McCullum

Best performance: Runners-up (2004, 2013)

England’s Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Glenn Maxwell. — Reuters/File

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Best performance: Champions (2006, 2009)

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England’s Phil Salt off the bowling of Australia’s Aaron Hardie. — Reuters/File

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Coach: Rob Walter

Best performance: Champions (1998)

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of Bangladesh’s Litton. — Reuters/File

February 19 : Pakistan v New Zealand (Karachi, Pakistan)

February 20: Bangladesh v India (Dubai, UAE)

February 21: Afghanistan v South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia v England (Lahore, Pakistan)

February 23: Pakistan v India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh v New Zealand (Rawalpindi, Pakistan)

February 25: Australia v South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan v England (Lahore)

February 27: Pakistan v Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

February 28: Afghanistan v Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa v England (Karachi)

March 2: New Zealand v India (Dubai)

March 4: Semi-final 1 (Dubai)

March 5: Semi-final 2 (Lahore)

March 9: Final (Lahore / Dubai)

Header image: A view shows the ICC Champions trophy during a ceremony at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Pakistan on February 6. — Reuters