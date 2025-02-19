E-Paper | February 19, 2025

Rice drives raw food exports to $4.6bn

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 10:15am
Due to unbridled exports, the prices of various rice varieties have crossed Rs400 per kg in the domestic market from Rs150 two years ago.—Dawn
Due to unbridled exports, the prices of various rice varieties have crossed Rs400 per kg in the domestic market from Rs150 two years ago.—Dawn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s raw food exports rose 8.17 per cent to $4.62 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year compared to $4.26bn in the corresponding period last year, mainly driven by a significant rise in rice shipments.

The exports have risen for 18 consecutive months despite unprecedented food inflation in the country’s history.

As a result, consumers nationwide are paying higher prices for food items because of supply and demand gaps.

Official figures compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that rice has significantly boosted overall food exports.

In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, rice shipments rose by 3.73pc year-on-year to $2.19bn in value from $2.12bn last year.

Rice shipments rise 3.7pc to $2.19bn in July-Jan

The product-wise details show that the quantity of basmati rice shipments rose by 22.04pc to 487,221 tonnes year-on-year and its value by 11.98pc to $511.59m.

Exports of non-basmati rice increased 1.46pc in value to $1.68bn and 7.72pc in quantity to 3.15m tonnes in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

New markets, such as Bangladesh, were opening up for Pakistani rice, further underscoring the sector’s growth potential.

The rice sector is a major contributor to Pakistan’s exports, especially in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK).

Due to sustained export growth over the past two years, the average price of basmati rice has surged to Rs400 per kg from Rs150, restricting buying from domestic consumers.

According to the PBS data, in the first seven months, sugar exports reached 757,597 tonnes, compared to 33,101 tonnes in the same months last year, showing an increase of 2188pc.

Millers have mainly exported sugar to Afghanistan. The price of sugar in the domestic market has also seen an unprecedented rise.

Meat exports increased by 2.60pc in 7MFY25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The opening of new markets, participation of new companies in meat exports and approvals for additional slaughterhouses have contributed to this growth.

Meat prices in the domestic market have experienced an unparalleled surge in recent years. In the past three and a half years, the average cost of buffalo meat has jumped from Rs700 per kg to Rs1,400. The price of chicken has also experienced an unprecedented surge, reaching its highest level over the last three years.

Exports of vegetables have recorded a negative growth of 18.14pc in July-Jan FY25 from a year ago, mainly due to a drop in exports of onions, potatoes, and tomatoes. The export of fruits declined by 0.24pc during the months under review. The export of fish and fish products record a paltry growth of 1.25pc during the months under review.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Out of control
Updated 19 Feb, 2025

Out of control

AS bodies continue to fall in Kurram despite a state-sanctioned ceasefire, one wonders how long local militants’...
Hollow words
19 Feb, 2025

Hollow words

IT is not uncommon for politicians to resort to the use of hyperbole in order to boost their public standing. ...
Migration matters
19 Feb, 2025

Migration matters

THE grass, it seems, did appear greener on the other side to millions of people as evidenced by the latest UN ...
Cholistan project
Updated 18 Feb, 2025

Cholistan project

GPI goals align with Pakistan's broader economic aims but the manner in which the initiative was launched raises questions.
Right to know
18 Feb, 2025

Right to know

IT is an unfortunate paradox that while on paper Pakistan has some of the most impressive right to information laws,...
Dam dispute
18 Feb, 2025

Dam dispute

THE situation in Chilas needs attention and a fair-minded approach so that it can be resolved amicably. Diamer ...