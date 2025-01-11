E-Paper | January 11, 2025

Govt asks rice exporters to focus on quality

The Newspaper's Reporter Published January 11, 2025 Updated January 11, 2025 09:50am

ISLAMABAD: National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has cautioned rice exporters to adhere to the quality standards as the European Union is highly sensitive on this matter and has warned of halting imports.

“We need to address these issues proactively to ensure smooth export of rice,” Tanveer said while speaking to members of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) in Karachi on Friday, a press release of the ministry says in Islamabad on Friday.

Earlier, rice exporters raised concerns with the minister about undue pressure from the government institutions, including repeated calls for years-old records and being summoned to offices for unnecessary meetings, which was causing anxiety in the business community.

During the meeting, they asked the government to grant the sector industry status, highlighting that rice exports had reached $2-4bn. They also demanded permission for weighbridges at ports or negotiations with commercial weighbridge operators for concessional rates.

Rana Tanveer acknowledged the concerns raised by rice exporters, and assured them that the government will ask those institutions not to harass the exporters. The Federal Investigation Agency has already been asked to avoid unnecessary contact with the business community. He acknowledged their concerns and assured them that they are a valuable asset to the nation.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...
E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

Authorities must explain how terrorists were able to commandeer the area for eight hours.
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...