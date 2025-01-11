Govt asks rice exporters to focus on quality

ISLAMABAD: National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has cautioned rice exporters to adhere to the quality standards as the European Union is highly sensitive on this matter and has warned of halting imports.

“We need to address these issues proactively to ensure smooth export of rice,” Tanveer said while speaking to members of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) in Karachi on Friday, a press release of the ministry says in Islamabad on Friday.

Earlier, rice exporters raised concerns with the minister about undue pressure from the government institutions, including repeated calls for years-old records and being summoned to offices for unnecessary meetings, which was causing anxiety in the business community.

During the meeting, they asked the government to grant the sector industry status, highlighting that rice exports had reached $2-4bn. They also demanded permission for weighbridges at ports or negotiations with commercial weighbridge operators for concessional rates.

Rana Tanveer acknowledged the concerns raised by rice exporters, and assured them that the government will ask those institutions not to harass the exporters. The Federal Investigation Agency has already been asked to avoid unnecessary contact with the business community. He acknowledged their concerns and assured them that they are a valuable asset to the nation.

