Pakistan wants OIC to back Saudi initiative for Palestinian state

WASHINGTON: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to endorse a Saudi initiative seeking the establishment of a Palestinian state as an indispensable pre-condition for normalisation in the entire region“.

Speaking at an OIC meeting at UN headquarters in New York, Mr Dar underscored that Pakistan considers the OIC its “primary constituency” and that the Palestinian issue remains a top priority for both Pakistan and the Muslim world.

He urged collective action to prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank and to ensure the recognition of Palestine as a full UN member.

“We should clarify our common position of opposition to the plans of Israeli extremists to annex the West Bank,” he said. “We must initiate concrete steps to secure the two-state solution.”

Dar calls on UN to recognise Palestine as a full member

The foreign minister strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, warning that the humanitarian crisis was worsening. He called for continued diplomatic efforts to maintain the ceasefire and to ensure the full implementation of its next phases.

“We must dissuade Israel and its supporters from reviving the war in Gaza and ensure adequate humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including by preserving the essential role of UNRWA,” he said. He also warned against Israeli plans to forcibly expel Palestinians from their homeland.

He urged the OIC to act decisively to stop Israeli violence in the West Bank, where settlements and forced displacements continue.

“Simultaneously, we should take steps to end Israel’s campaign of violence and displacement in the West Bank,” he added.

On Lebanon, the foreign minister welcomed the ceasefire brokered by France and the United States but expressed concern over continued Israeli military actions in South Lebanon.

“Israel’s continued military actions in South Lebanon violate this agreement and threaten to reignite conflict,” he said, calling for Israel’s full withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Kashmir issue

Drawing a parallel between Palestine and Kashmir, Mr Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to highlighting the issue of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir at international forums.

“The principles of self-determination and the non-acquisition of territory by the use or threat of use of force are fundamental for the maintenance of world order,” he said.

He condemned India’s military presence in Kashmir, its demographic changes, and its suppression of Kashmiri voices. “The situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is grave — with the continuing oppression of its people by the 900,000 Indian occupation forces,” he said.

“Like Israel in Palestine, India is seeking to brutally suppress the Kashmiris and bring in settlers from all over India to transform occupied Kashmir from a Muslim majority to a Hindu majority territory.”

Mr Dar also warned of the risk of conflict between Pakistan and India, citing “aggressive statements” from New Delhi about crossing the Line of Control (LoC).

“With the aggressive statements being issued from India against Pakistan, including threats to cross the LoC and ‘take over’ Azad Kashmir, the danger of another India-Pakistan conflict cannot be discounted,” he cautioned.

Threats from Afghanistan

Turning to Afghanistan, Mr Dar highlighted Pakistan’s growing concerns over cross-border attacks by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating from Afghan territory.

“We are facing daily attacks by the [TTP] from its safe havens in Afghanistan,” he said, stressing that Pakistan would take “all necessary steps” to counter the threat.

He also pointed out the involvement of some Afghan refugees in Pakistan in terrorist activities. “Some Afghans in Pakistan, present illegally or as refugees, have participated unfortunately in terrorist and criminal activities. It is, therefore, essential for Pakistan to repatriate them to their country,” he added.

At the same time, Mr Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people, facilitating humanitarian assistance, and promoting regional economic connectivity.

He urged the international community to adopt a comprehensive strategy, including counterterrorism measures and ensuring women’s rights, to integrate Afghanistan into the global system.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2025