151 bunkers torn down in Kurram with complete demolition’s deadline for Mar 23

More than 150 bunkers have been demolished in Kurram since the process began last month, with a deadline for the process to be completed by March 23, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officials.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since November, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

After months of violence, a peace agreement was signed between the warring sides on January 1. Despite a lull in fighting, the route connecting Parachinar with the rest of the province remained blocked.

However, on Jan 4, a government convoy came under attack near the Bagan area, in which the deputy commissioner of Kurram also sustained injuries.

Today, a KP Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was briefed on the provincial government’s decisions for sustainable peace in Kurram district, an official statement from the KP government said.

The cabinet was briefed that since October last year, 189 people have died in various clashes, and a peace agreement was signed as a result of the government’s efforts to bring the situation under control. A total of nine convoys comprising 718 vehicles carrying essential goods have been sent to the area so far and there is currently no shortage of essential goods in the region, the cabinet was told.

The first convoy had arrived in the Parachinar on January 8 after remaining stuck on the Hangu-Kurram border for several days following an attack on Kurram DC Mehsud. Last Sunday, a convoy of 120 vehicles carrying relief goods was dispatched from Hangu’s Thall tehsil to the Kurram district.

Heli services were introduced in Kurram on special instructions of CM Gandapur. So far, 153 flights have been dispatched via two helicopters which have transported around 4,000 people, the cabinet was told.

It was also told that 19,000 kilogrammes of medicine have been sent to the region so far to overcome the shortages.

A total of 151 bunkers have been demolished so far after the process began last month. A deadline of March 23 has been set to complete the demolition.

In light of the cabinet’s decision, a special security force is being established for the security of Kurram Road, for which work is underway to establish temporary and permanent security posts. A total of 120 security posts will be established on Kurram Road, the cabinet was told.

The provincial cabinet has approved the recruitment of 407 personnel for deployment at these security posts, which will be provided with necessary equipment worth Rs 764 million.

An estimated Rs 480m has been made for the restoration of the destroyed Bagan Bazaar, the cabinet was briefed.