Karachi police unveil traffic and parking plan for tri-series, Champions Trophy

Imtiaz Ali Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 05:27pm

The Karachi Police on Thursday unveiled traffic and parking plans for spectators visiting the National Bank Stadium ahead of the Champions Trophy and the currently ongoing tri-series.

Two of the four tri-series matches are scheduled for Karachi, with the final between Pakistan and New Zealand set for Friday, February 14. Pakistan defeated South Africa on Wednesday after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the newly renovated stadium a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy matches to be held in Karachi are scheduled for Feb 19, 21 and March 1. The PCB recently carried out major renovation of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi) for the eight-nation Champions Trophy beginning on Feb 19.

According to a notification issued by the Karachi Traffic Police today, both sides of Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic. A special parking plan has been devised for fans attending the matches.

As per the traffic plan, those coming from Karsaz on Shah Suleman Road underneath Stadium Flyover should park at the National Coaching Centre (NCC) and China Ground.

Those coming from Millenium via Stadium Road underneath Stadium Flyover should make a right turn at Sir Shah Suleman Road and park at NCC and China Ground.

Similarly, spectators coming from New Town via Stadium Road should turn left onto Sir Shah Suleman Road after crossing Aga Khan Hospital and park at NCC and China Ground.

The traffic plan said heavy traffic was expected on the following routes: from Sohrab Goth towards Nipa, from Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square, from PP Chowrangi to University Road, from Karsaz to Stadium and from Millenium to New Town.

It added that all types of heavy traffic would be prohibited from the Stadium signal to Hassan Square.

“The public is requested to cooperate with the police and law enforcement agencies to avoid inconveniences and trouble.

“Please do not park your car or motorbike on any main road or service road and instead park it at the designated parking areas mentioned above,” the traffic plan reads.

It advised people to call traffic police representatives at 1915 if they needed any assistance.

