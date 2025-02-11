CM Murad inaugurates renovated National Stadium for ICC Champions Trophy

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday officially inaugurated the renovated National Bank Stadium for the upcoming Champions Trophy amid festivities.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had said last month that the stadium would be reopened by President Asif Ali Zardari on February 11. However, representing President Asif Ali Zardari at the ceremony, the CM praised PCB for completing the renovations in record time.

The event was attended by the PCB chairman and several other dignitaries.

CM Murad reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting sports in the city, saying, “The Sindh government is dedicated to providing top-notch facilities for sports activities in the city.”

He recalled previous efforts by the Sindh government, noting the upgrade of the National Stadium in 2018 to ensure it was fully equipped for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

He emphasised Karachi’s passion for cricket and assured that his government would continue to support the sport at all levels.

“We will leave no stone unturned in reviving sports activities in Karachi,” he emphasised.

Looking forward to the ICC Champions Trophy, the CM expressed confidence in the cricket team, stating, “We hope our Shaheens deliver an outstanding performance.”

“Winning and losing are part of the game, but we should always aim for a fighting spirit on the field,” he said.

A grand celebration with music, fireworks and festivities took place after the inauguration ceremony in front of the crowded stadium.

The National Bank Stadium will host three matches of the Champions Trophy.

Separately, the fixture between Pakistan and South Africa in the tri-nation series tomorrow will be played at the National Bank Stadium before the final on Friday, also scheduled in Karachi.

The reconstruction of three stadiums — in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi — which started on Oct 10 last year, looked in peril at one time as the board tried to finish the preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan’s first ICC event since the World Cup in 1996.