E-Paper | February 12, 2025

Advisers hired for three Discos

A Reporter Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission has appointed financial advisers to facilitate divesting Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Islamabad power distribution companies by the end of 2025.

The commission signed Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) on Tuesday with the consortium led by Alvarez & Marsal Middle East Ltd and including International Consulting Associates (Pvt) Ltd (iConsult), Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants, Vellani & Vellani, Power Planners International Pvt Ltd and NEOS Group Inc marking a significant step towards private sector participation in three key Distribution Companies (Ddiscos), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

The appointment of financial advisers was a ‘strategic initiative’ that aligns with the government’s commitment to improving efficiency, reducing losses, and ensuring long-term sustainability in the power distribution sector.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Annexing Palestine

Annexing Palestine

Robert Grenier
Annexation would reveal the pious incantations of Western politicians for what they are — impotent drivel at best, and cynical cant at worst.

Editorial

Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...
IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...