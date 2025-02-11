Licence granted to digital brokerage

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted a licence to Tamkeen Securities (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s first fully digital, online-only securities broker, marking a significant milestone.
The licence marks a significant leap toward modernising capital markets, enhancing accessibility, and democratising investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors nationwide.
The newly licenced digital brokerage house will allow investors to open accounts and execute trades, completely eliminating the need for physical visits, paperwork, or traditional brokerage channels.
This initiative aligns with SECP’s vision to accelerate digital transformation, promote financial inclusion, and strengthen capital markets.
Biafo, Reko Diq sign deal
Biafo Industries Ltd has signed a contract with the Reko Diq Mining Company for providing civil blasting services.
In a stock filing on Monday, Biafo, the manufacturer of explosives and blasting accessories, said this is a contract for supply of explosives and related civil blasting services for the pre-mining initial infrastructure development at the Reko Diq mining site.
PBC office-bearers
Dr Zeelaf Munir and Ziad Bashir have respectively been elected chairperson and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Business Council for three years, according to a press release on Monday.
Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2025
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.