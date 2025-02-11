Licence granted to digital brokerage

ISLAMABAD/KARA­CHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has gran­ted a licence to Tamkeen Securities (Pvt) Ltd, Paki­s­tan’s first fully digital, online-only securities broker, marking a significant milestone.

The licence marks a significant leap toward modernising capital markets, enhancing accessibility, and democratising investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors nationwide.

The newly licenced digital brokerage house will al­­­low investors to open acc­­ounts and execute tra­des, completely eliminating the need for physical visits, paperwork, or traditional brokerage channels.

This initiative aligns with SECP’s vision to accelerate digital transfo­rmation, promote financi­­al inclusion, and stren­gt­h­­en capital markets.

Biafo, Reko Diq sign deal

Biafo Industries Ltd has signed a contract with the Reko Diq Mining Company for providing civil blasting services.

In a stock filing on Mon­day, Biafo, the manufactu­rer of explosives and blasting accessories, said this is a contract for supply of ex­­plosives and related civil blasting services for the pre-mining initial infrastructure development at the Reko Diq mining site.

PBC office-bearers

Dr Zeelaf Munir and Ziad Bashir have respectively been elected chairperson and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Business Council for three years, according to a press release on Monday.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2025