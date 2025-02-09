E-Paper | February 09, 2025

Pakistan’s domestic politics echoes in US Congress

Anwar Iqbal Published February 9, 2025 Updated February 9, 2025 11:20am
US Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks with Yael and Adi Alexander, parents of Edan Alexander, before the start of a US House Foreign Affairs Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia Subcommittee roundtable discussion with family members of individuals being held hostage by Hamas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on Nov 29, 2023. — Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz/File
US Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks with Yael and Adi Alexander, parents of Edan Alexander, before the start of a US House Foreign Affairs Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia Subcommittee roundtable discussion with family members of individuals being held hostage by Hamas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on Nov 29, 2023. — Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz/File

WASHINGTON: The political situation in Pakistan resonated in the US Congress on Friday afternoon when Republican lawmaker Joe Wilson called for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan on the floor of the house.

Congressman Wilson, a key member of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, raised the issue during a general debate. The chair allowed him to speak about Pakistan, a topic he has frequently addressed.

Mr Wilson also heads the Republican Policy Committee and is considered close to President Donald Trump.

“Pakistan has been a valued partner of the United States for 70 years, and our relationship is strongest when Pakistan embraces democratic principles and the rule of law,” he told the House of Representatives. Sadly, he added, Pakistan has undermined demo­cracy by jailing ex-premier Imran Khan.

Earlier this week, Mr Wilson sent a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, emphasising that a strong US-Pakistan relationship is in the national interest of both countries.

Joe Wilson, a Republican, calls for Imran’s release

“In over 75 years of bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan, our relationship has been at its strongest when Pakistan upholds its democratic ideals and the rule of law,” he wrote.

Both in his letter and in his speech, the congressman acknowledged his strong disagreements with M. Khan, particularly over his “weak policies” towards Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Communist Party. “But political opponents should be defeated in democratic elections, not jailed on fabricated political charges,” he asserted.

Congressman Wilson also drew a parallel between Mr Khan’s legal troubles and those of Mr Trump’s before the latter won a second term in office. He then urged Pakistani leaders to restore democracy by releasing Imran Khan.

In his letter, he reiterated, “Democracy cannot work if political opponents are unjustly detained on politicised charges rather than defeated at the ballot box.”

He urged Pakistan’s leadership to “uphold democratic institutions, human rights, the rule of law, and respect fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech for the people of Pakistan”.

Mr Wilson said that freeing Imran Khan “would be a major step towards strengthening US-Pakistan relations”.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2025

Pak US Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Race against time
Updated 09 Feb, 2025

Race against time

While some bright spots emerged at Breathe Pakistan moot, we must streamline our climate governance.
Open door
09 Feb, 2025

Open door

THE door is still open for talks, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reminded the PTI. What matters, however,...
Football suspension
09 Feb, 2025

Football suspension

ONCE again, Pakistan has been ousted from the global football family. FIFA recently suspended the Pakistan Football...
A year later
Updated 08 Feb, 2025

A year later

A war of egos has been fought between a handful of individuals at the cost of the well-being of millions of ordinary Pakistanis.
Wheat decision
08 Feb, 2025

Wheat decision

THE federal decision to stop setting the minimum support price for wheat and cease the staple’s procurement...
Dhanmondi attack
08 Feb, 2025

Dhanmondi attack

HISTORY has shown that unless states deliver development and equal rights to all, disenfranchised people can target...