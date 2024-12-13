Homeland’s divisions spill over to Pakistanis in US

AS Imran Khan’s supporters amplify their campaign for his release and seek international condemnation of the Nov 26 action against their rally in Islamabad, a contrasting group of Pakistani Americans in Dallas, Texas, has called on US lawmakers to refrain from interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

This growing divergence among Pakistani Americans highlights the complexity of the political landscape within the diaspora, mirroring the divisions in Pakistan itself.

In Washington, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has been actively engaging with US lawmakers to present Islamabad’s perspective. Over the past week, he has met with more than a dozen lawmakers to emphasise that Pakistan remains governed by a democratically elected administration.

“Pakistan already has a parliament, judiciary, and political parties,” says Fayyaz Hassan, co-founder of the Texas-based group ‘Stand With Pakistan’. “It’s not perfect, but we have a functioning democracy.”

Envoy to US holds hectic meetings with lawmakers; pro-govt group calls for ending US ‘interference’ as PTI ramps up campaign over Nov 26 ‘killings’

However, supporters of Imran Khan, gathered at the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday, strongly disagreed. “You do not open fire at political rallies in a democracy,” argued Dr Malik Usman, representing the Pakistani American Physicians Association (PAPA).

The National Press Club event featured several prominent voices, including Sajjad Burki, a PTI representative who recently met US President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican leaders.

While Burki described the meetings as “very positive” and “encouraging”, he refrained from sharing specific outcomes. When asked if Trump had promised to secure Imran Khan’s release, he sidestepped the question, stating, “It’s the people of Pakistan who will restore democracy to their country, not external powers.”

Other speakers highlighted the alleged violence during the Nov 26 protest in Islamabad, reading out the names of a dozen individuals they claim were killed during the demonstration.

“Many, many more are missing, and no one is sharing information about them,” said Imran Khan’s sister Aleema, speaking via video link from Pakistan. She alleged that security forces had opened fire on peaceful protesters, removed bodies from the scene, and erased hospital records.

These accusations were coupled with calls for international intervention. “Since justice in Pakistan seems unattainable, Pakistanis abroad must raise awareness,” said Barrister Ehtesham Amiruddin. He urged collaboration with organisations like Amnesty International to bring the matter before the International Criminal Court.

Burki joined other speakers in urging Pakistani Americans to consider reducing remittances to Pakistan as a means of increasing pressure on the rulers in Islamabad. However, he clarified that PTI had not endorsed calls for civil disobedience.

Diplomatic counter-efforts

Ambassador Sheikh’s engagements with US lawmakers have also touched on these issues, as Islamabad seeks to counter PTI’s campaign. On Wednesday alone, he held six meetings with members of Congress, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the narratives surrounding Pakistan’s domestic politics.

In his meeting with Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the ambassador stressed the importance of “deepening trade, investment, defence, and security ties” while fostering people-to-people contacts. Similar discussions occurred in meetings with Congressman Neal Dunn and John Rutherford, with a focus on engaging with the incoming Republican administration.

Yet, the embassy’s statements have remained deliberately vague. For instance, after meeting with Congressman Dunn, the embassy stated: “They had an engaging discussion on the broad spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed enhanced cooperation with the upcoming Congress.”

Competing campaigns

Meanwhile, the Stand With Pakistan campaign announced plans for nationwide rallies, news conferences, and meetings to counter what they describe as “politically motivated anti-Pakistan propaganda”.

Their statement criticised the perceived US Congressional interference in Pakistan’s affairs, emphasising the need for Pakistani Americans to foster a “balanced understanding of Pakistan’s political dynamics”. The group underscored Pakistan’s strategic importance as the world’s fifth most populous country, with the sixth-largest military and a critical location near India, China, Afghanistan, and Iran.

“Pakistan has made significant strides in democratic development,” the group’s statement read, “achieving peaceful transitions of power through elections.”

However, Imran Khan’s supporters dismissed these assertions, claiming that true democratic development requires accountability and an end to state violence.

“What we’re seeing in Pakistan is not democracy; it’s authoritarianism disguised as governance,” said Dr Usman.

The conflicting narratives among Pakistani Americans reflect a broader struggle happening across Pakistan. While one side seeks to preserve the status quo, emphasising national sovereignty and gradual reform, the other dem­ands immediate action to address human rights violations and restore democratic norms.

For both groups, the US remains a critical arena to influence global perceptions of Pakistan.

As Ambassador Sheikh continues his outreach to lawmakers, and as rallies and press conferences unfold, the diaspora’s role in shaping Pakistan’s international image grows increasingly significant.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024