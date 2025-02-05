‘Pro-Imran’ US official selected for key post

WASHINGTON: A controversial former speechwriter for President Donald Trump has been tapped for an important diplomatic position in the new US administration.

Darren Beattie, a conservative scholar, announced that he has been selected as the acting Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy.

However, PTI supporters seem to have high hopes from the appointment as Mr Beattie has previously interviewed party founder Imran Khan, and made remarks in his favour in the past.

His appointment still requires Senate confirmation. Mr Beattie, who previously served as a speechwriter in Donald Trump’s first administration, confirmed his selection in a message to his readers at Revolver News, the right-wing media platform he founded.

“Revolver’s own Darren Beattie has landed a top role in the America First Trump administration,” Revolver News announced. “In plain terms, Darren will be shaping America’s messaging to counter terrorism and combat violent extremism.”

Darren Beattie was previously fired by White House over links with white supremacist groups

His new role will see him oversee the Department of State’s efforts in shaping the US message globally, particularly through embassies and consulates. Though previous holders of the position have largely maintained a low profile, it remains a key role in US diplomacy.

Mr Beattie, who was dismissed from his White House role in Trump’s first term after revelations about his connections to white nationalist groups, has remained an ardent Trump supporter.

He is also known for promoting controversial views on race and US foreign policy, including unsubstantiated claims about the January 6 Capitol attack. His social media activity, including a post in October 2024 where he wrote, “Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work,” has sparked controversy.

‘Pro-Imran’ tilt

Mr Beattie’s appointment comes as Imran Khan’s supporters in Pakistan and the United States are vigorously trying to get him released. They also want Washington to endorse their claim that the previous election in Pakistan was rigged.

Mr Beattie has been outspoken about the similarities between Mr Khan and President Trump, drawing parallels between their political battles and the accusations against them.

In an interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald three months ago, Mr Beattie remarked that Mr Khan was ousted because the timing of his visit to Moscow coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although he did not know about the invasion.

He also claimed that Mr Khan’s ouster was politically motivated and that the US State Department had quietly approved his removal — a charge both Washington and Islamabad vehemently deny.

“Much like Trump,” Mr Beattie said, “Imran Khan was avalanched with politically motivated charges and imprisoned. His situation is deteriorating dramatically, and it’s very possible that he could even die in the coming months if something is not done.”

In a series of posts on social media, Mr Khan’s supporters welcomed Mr Beattie’s selection, hoping that it would lead to a shift in US diplomatic discourse towards Mr Khan’s case.

