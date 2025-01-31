E-Paper | January 31, 2025

foreign reserves fall

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 11:13am

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined $76 million to $11.372 billion during the week ended on Jan 24 due to external debt repayments, reported the central bank on Thursday.

The country’s overall reserves fell by $137m to $16.052bn, including the commercial bank’s holdings, which rose to $4.74bn during the week under review.

