foreign reserves fall

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined $76 million to $11.372 billion during the week ended on Jan 24 due to external debt repayments, reported the central bank on Thursday.
The country’s overall reserves fell by $137m to $16.052bn, including the commercial bank’s holdings, which rose to $4.74bn during the week under review.
Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2025
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.