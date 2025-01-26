E-Paper | January 26, 2025

1 dead, 7 injured after explosion near bus travelling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi: official

Abdullah Zehri Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 01:33pm

At least one person was killed and seven others injured on Sunday when an explosion occurred near a passenger bus travelling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, officials said.

“The passenger bus, travelling on the M-8 Highway from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, was targeted near Khori, some 25 kilometres from Khuzdar City,” Khuzdar District Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti told Dawn.com.

Among the injured was the bus conductor, said to be in critical condition. The injured were immediately shifted to the Khuzdar Trauma Centre following the blast, DC Dashti said.

An investigation suggests that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in an Alto vehicle parked near the road.

A heavy police contingent, Frontier Corps and Levies forces reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area. An investigation into the incident has begun.

While no group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, the country, particularly Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have seen a sharp uptick in terrorism-related incidents over the last few months.

Earlier this month, four people were killed and 32 injured in a blast targeting a bus in the suburban area of Balochistan’s Turbat.

In a separate incident, three civilians were injured in a blast from an IED targeting a truck carrying FC personnel in Balochistan’s Chaman city.

In October last year, a PPP leader was injured, while his son and a Levies Force official were killed in a bomb blast in Zehri tehsil of Khuzdar.

In November last year, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station, local authorities and hospital officials said.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...
Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

It is highly likely that Israel will try and annex the West Bank, with the Trump admin egging it on.