Two killed, five injured in Khuzdar explosion

KHUZDAR: At least two people were killed and five others injured in a bomb explosion that occurred in Khuzdar town late on Sunday evening.

Police said that the powerful blast took place at Umar Farooq Chowk, a busy shopping area of Khuzdar. At the time of the explosion, a large number of people, including women and children, were busy with Eid shopping.

“Two people have been killed and five others injured in the explosion,” a senior officer said, adding that police and other law enforcement forces rushed to the explosion site and shifted the bodies and injured to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.

Hospital officials said, “We have received two bodies and five injured indi­v­iduals at the hospital.”

Police officials stated that unknown miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a motorbike and parked it at Umar Farooq Chowk.

“It seems, the motorbike IED was detonated with a remote control,” police said.

Although no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, further investigations are in progress.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2024