PPP leader’s son, Levies man dead in Khuzdar blast

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 12:26pm

KHUZDAR: A PPP leader was injured, while his son and a Levies Force official were killed in a bomb blast in Zehri tehsil of Khuzdar on Thursday.

According to a senior Levies officer, PPP leader Khan Muhammad Lotani was returning home with his son and guard when a powerful explosion took place near their pickup truck in the Zehri area.

“Levies personnel Abdul Hameed and the son of the PPP leader were killed on the spot, while Khan Muhammad sustained serious injuries. The bodies and the injured were transported to the district hospital in Khuzdar,” the officer said.

The explosion was caused by a magnet bomb attached to the pickup, which was detonated remotely, according to the Levies.

Authorities have termed the incident a targeted killing and started an investigation. No individual or group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2024

