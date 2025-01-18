DC, citing ‘expected’ security operation in Lower Kurram, orders establishment of TDP camps

The Kurram deputy commissioner (DC) has ordered camps for temporarily displaced persons (TDP) to be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kurram tehsil, citing an “expected” counterterrorism operation, it emerged on Saturday.

The development comes as two aid convoys — heading to Parachinar which has been facing food and medicine shortages due to road blockades — were attacked this month after a peace deal was signed between warring tribes on January 1.

After a November 21 attack on a convoy in the Bagan area killed 50 people, ensuing clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 more lives.

The order, dated January 17 and a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was written by Kurram DC Javedullah Mehsud to the relief secretary of KP’s Rehabilitation and Settlement Department.

Titled ‘Establishment of camp to TDPs of District Kurram’, the letter said: “It is stated that LEAs (law enforcement agencies) is planning to operation [sic] in various areas of Lower Kurram as per detail given below to counter terrorism.”

According to the listed details, 866 families and 9,685 “households” from Baggan; 466 families and 5,245 households from Mandori/Uchat/Charkhel; and 547 families and 2,494 households from Chapri Paraw and Chapri would be relocated.

More than 1,000 families would be relocated under the plan.

The letter proposed four sites in Thall for the TDP camps to “ensure safety and support of the affected population during the expected operation”, including Government Boys Degree College, stated as having 25 rooms and two halls.

Government Technical College, which had 15 rooms and a hall; an under-construction Rescue 1122 compound with 10 rooms and two halls; and an under-construction judicial building with 15 rooms and two halls were the other sites proposed.

“Furthermore, a committee at Chapri Lower Kurram under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner (R&HR) Kurram has already been notified […] for coordination purpose,” the DC letter added.

