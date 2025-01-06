In talks with PM, UAE president hints at more investment

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates expressed keen interest in collaboration with Pakis­tan in the minerals and agriculture sectors during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed their shared commitment to deepening economic, political, and cultural ties, said a statement. They discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and promotion of mutual interests on the global stage.

Earlier, President Nah­yan drove the vehicle and the prime minister accompanied him. The premier welcomed the UAE president, saying Pakistan was his second home. He also praised the UAE’s leadership and its role as a key partner of Pakistan in development and investment. He underscored Pakistan’s readiness to expand cooperation in sectors, such as renewable energy, technology, trade, infrastructure, and skill development.

President Nahyan highlighted the UAE’s keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors. He said the economy was moving in the right direction under the leadership of PM Shehbaz.

He emphasised that this renewed economic vigour had created prospects for enhanced bilateral investment and collaboration. In his remarks, the president reiterated the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, emphasising the importance of people-to-people connections and shared prosperity.

PM Shehbaz extended his gratitude to the president for the UAE’s unwavering support during critical times, particularly in humanitarian assistance and development aid. Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to peace and progress in the region, vowing to work closely on matters of mutual interest.

In a subsequent post on ‘X’, the premier said, “Deligh­ted to meet with my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Presi­dent of UAE, today in Rahimyar Khan. Reaffir­med Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen Pak-UAE cooperation and elevate our ties to a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. Matters of mutual interest including investments in Pakistan were discussed with a resolve to move forward together.”

