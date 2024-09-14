E-Paper | September 14, 2024

Progress on MoUs signed with UAE reviewed

A Reporter Published September 14, 2024 Updated September 14, 2024 11:13am

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s ambassador to the UAE has said significant strides have been made in implementing the seven memorandums of understanding signed recently with the Gulf country for cooperation in energy, agriculture, infrastructure, finance and technology sectors.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi met the UAE under-secretary for investment, Mohamed Al Hawi, in Dubai on Friday to review the implementation of MoUs.

The MoUs, signed last year, relate to energy, port operations, wastewater treatment, food security, logistics, minerals, and banking and financial services sectors.

The two sides acknowledged the progress and discussed how the agreements benefited the two countries’ economies. Ambassador Tirmizi said the meeting was “highly productive and forward-looking”, according to a press release issued by the consulate general in Dubai.

The meeting also noted the “positive momentum” generated by the recent high-level visits by both countries. These diplomatic engagements have strengthened the strategic partnership.

Ambassador Tirmizi and under-secretary Al Hawi expressed optimism regarding bilateral relationships, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration at the highest levels.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

