E-Paper | January 04, 2025

Firing between two parties leaves 5 dead, 6 injured in Peshawar’s Tehkal: police

Zahid Imdad | Murad Ali Khan Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 06:18pm
A car in Tehkal area of Peshawar after five people were killed in an exchange of fire on Jan 4. — DawnNewsTV
A car in Tehkal area of Peshawar after five people were killed in an exchange of fire on Jan 4. — DawnNewsTV

Firing between two parties left five people dead and six injured on Saturday in Peshawar’s Tehkal area, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar said in a statement that the incident occurred during an exchange of fire between two parties, indicating an issue of personal enmity.

The official said a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene and a search for the fleeing suspects was under way.

Warsak Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Khan said people from one party were returning from a wedding ceremony when they faced the other party that was present near a bridge. He said there was a subsequent exchange of fire that left five dead and six injured.

“As per our information, they had a past conflict and there was personal enmity between the parties over property and previous murders,” the SP said, adding that the police were determining how many people were targeted from each side.

He added that no arrests were made so far.

Last month, five people, including three of a family and two passers-by, were killed when they came under fire near Academy Town.

The local police claimed to have arrested one of the suspects, identified as Saboor, whereas other attackers escaped the scene.

The alleged attackers and victims were stated to be close relatives and they had a blood feud.

An official at the Pishtakhara police station said several members of a family were travelling in a vehicle when they were attacked by their rivals.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Falling temperatures
Updated 04 Jan, 2025

Falling temperatures

Vitally important for stakeholders to acknowledge, understand politicians can still challenge opposing parties’ narratives without also being in a constant state of war with each other.
Agriculture census
04 Jan, 2025

Agriculture census

ACCURATE information relating to agricultural activities is vital for data-driven future planning, policymaking, as...
Biometrics for kids
04 Jan, 2025

Biometrics for kids

ALTHOUGH the move has caused a panic among weary parents mortified at the thought of carting their children to Nadra...
Kurram peace deal
03 Jan, 2025

Kurram peace deal

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that people of all sects can travel to and from the district without fear.
Pension reform
03 Jan, 2025

Pension reform

THE federal government has finally implemented several parametric reforms introduced in the last two budgets to...
The Indian hand
03 Jan, 2025

The Indian hand

OFFICIALS of the Modi regime were operating under a rather warped sense of reality, playing out Bollywood fantasies...