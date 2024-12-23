E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Suspect in UnitedHealth CEO’s killing pleads not guilty to murder, terrorism charges in US court

Reuters Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 07:52pm
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, walks on the day of an arraignment hearing, at New York Supreme Court in New York City, US, December 23. — Reuters
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, walks on the day of an arraignment hearing, at New York Supreme Court in New York City, US, December 23. — Reuters

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally gunning down UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder charges that brand him a terrorist.

The 11-count indictment includes three murder charges, including murder as an act of terrorism. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Monday’s arraignment at New York state criminal court in Manhattan was the second court appearance in New York for Mangione, 26, since he was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the brazen, pre-dawn December 4 killing of Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where his company was gathering for an investor conference.

Mangione also faces a four-count federal criminal complaint charging him with stalking and killing Thompson.

He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to those charges.

US Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker ordered Mangione detained at a Dec 19 presentment on those charges.

More than two dozen members of the public sat in the audience of the courtroom where Mangione was presented.

A small group of protesters had gathered outside the lower Manhattan courthouse in sub-freezing temperatures expressing support for Mangione and anger at healthcare companies.

One person held a sign saying: “Deny, defend, depose,” the words police say were found etched on shell casings at the crime scene.

The words echo tactics some accuse insurers of using to avoid paying out claims.

While the killing of Thompson has been condemned by public officials, Mangione has been feted as a folk hero by some Americans who decry the steep costs of healthcare and the power held by insurance companies to deny paying for some medical treatments.

A notebook entry

The federal charges would make him eligible for the death penalty, should the US attorney’s office in Manhattan decide to pursue it.

The separate federal and state cases will proceed in parallel. The state case is currently expected to go to trial first, federal prosecutors said.

Mangione’s lead lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said at the federal court hearing that the two sets of charges appeared to be based on conflicting theories.

The state charges accuse Mangione of intending to “intimidate or coerce a civilian population” and influence policy, while the federal charges accuse him of stalking and killing an individual.

Agnifilo said the two cases seemed completely different, and she asked prosecutors to clarify whether both would continue.

Dominic Gentile, a federal prosecutor, said Thursday’s initial appearance was not the appropriate time to address those legal arguments.

According to the federal criminal complaint, the police who arrested Mangione found a notebook that contained several handwritten pages that “express hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular”.

A notebook entry dated October 22 allegedly described an intent to “wack” the chief executive of an insurance company at its investor conference.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...