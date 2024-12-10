Man held in connection with UnitedHealth CEO killing

NEW YORK: Authorities on Monday detained a man in central Pennsylvania in connection with last week’s murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson after finding him in possession of a gun, a silencer and false identification cards similar to those used by the killer, several media outlets reported.

Investigators received a tip about the man after he was spotted at a McDonald’s in Altoona by someone who thought he looked like the suspected killer, CNN reported, citing unnamed officials.

The man being questioned had a handwritten “manifesto” criticising healthcare companies for prioritising profits over care, the New York Times reported, citing a law enforcement official.

One of the false cards found on the man also matched the ID used by the suspect to check into a hostel in Manhattan before the shooting, the Times reported.

The man has been arrested on local charges, possibly in connection with presenting a false ID to police, and New York detectives are headed to Altoona, according to the Times.

Neither the New York City Police Department nor the Altoona Police Department responded to a request for comment.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024