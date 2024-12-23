Rapid population growth creating challenges in Balochistan: official

QUETTA: Balochistan is observing December as the month of activism on family planning and reproductive health for creating awareness about the issue of population growth as the country is facing repaid increase in the population that is creating various challenges for the future generation.

The secretary of the Population Welfare Depar­tment of Bal­ochistan, Abdullah Khan, stated this while talking to reporters on Sunday.

He said that the population welfare department started various programmes and campaigns from December 1, which will be continuing till December 31.

“The aim of observing the month of December as the month of family planning and reproduction is to provide information to people about the negative aspects of the speedy increase of population as the recent census has shown the highest population growth in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024