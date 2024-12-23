E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Rapid population growth creating challenges in Balochistan: official

Saleem Shahid Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 10:31am

QUETTA: Balochistan is observing December as the month of activism on family planning and reproductive health for creating awareness about the issue of population growth as the country is facing repaid increase in the population that is creating various challenges for the future generation.

The secretary of the Population Welfare Depar­tment of Bal­ochistan, Abdullah Khan, stated this while talking to reporters on Sunday.

He said that the population welfare department started various programmes and campaigns from December 1, which will be continuing till December 31.

“The aim of observing the month of December as the month of family planning and reproduction is to provide information to people about the negative aspects of the speedy increase of population as the recent census has shown the highest population growth in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...