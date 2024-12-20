Media body flays curbs on media freedom, dissent

KARACHI: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has expressed deep concern over the state of media freedom in Pakistan, stating that every possible tactic is being used to suppress dissent.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the association said the executive committee meeting of AEMEND reviewed challenges faced by the media in the country and held detailed discussions on restrictions on freedom of expression, legal cases against journalists, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Ordinance, unwarranted restrictions on social media, internet shutdowns, illegal notices from Pemra by using vague clauses and tactics causing financial losses to media organisations.

“Journalists are being targeted under the guise of moral and legal restrictions on social media, with notices and cases filed against them to intimidate and achieve desired objectives,” said the statement.

On the other hand, the association said, disruptions in internet services, interruptions, and issues with social media apps are directly affecting journalists and media organisations.

AEMEND also expressed concern over actions causing financial harm to certain media organisations by halting advertisements due to disapproval of their editorial policies, which will directly impact these organisations and journalists, the statement said.

The association called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other political leaders to seriously examine the situation of restrictions on freedom of expression, emphasising that the government bears direct responsibility for this state of affairs.

“Following its assessment of the current situation, AEMEND has initiated contact with the PFUJ, APNS, CPNE, and PBA to devise a joint strategy in collaboration with all stakeholders,” said the statement.

