E-Paper | December 18, 2024

India’s ‘carrom ball’ champion Ashwin bows out of international cricket

Reuters Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 05:26pm
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the first day of the fifth and last Test cricket match between India and England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 7, 2024. — AFP
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the first day of the fifth and last Test cricket match between India and England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 7, 2024. — AFP

Batters around the world heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Ravichandran Ashwin brought down the curtain on an international career that saw the India spinner take more than 500 test wickets with an arsenal that included the dreaded ‘carrom ball’.

The 38-year-old was not selected for the opening Test against Australia in Perth but returned to the side for the day-night second match in Adelaide, where he took one wicket.

That would prove to be his final Test after Ashwin was again left out in Brisbane where India snatched a draw in a rain-blighted contest.

Ashwin’s 537 wickets from 106 Tests is the second-highest by an Indian bowler behind Anil Kumble’s 619. He also played 116 one-dayers and 65 Twenty20 Internationals, finishing with 765 wickets across formats.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level,” a composed Ashwin told reporters with captain Rohit Sharma by his side.

“I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to express that and probably showcase that in club-level cricket.”

Since making his India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2010, Ashwin went on to fill the void created by Kumble’s retirement.

A cerebral spinner with a fast bowler’s aggression, Ashwin grew to become a match-winner on India’s turning tracks, where his impeccable control and ability to bowl long spells made him a huge asset.

Obsessed with the small details of his craft, the off-spinner constantly tinkered with his technique in his relentless quest for perfection.

Ashwin bowled leg spin in domestic cricket to expand his repertoire and mastered the ‘carrom ball’, in which he flicked the ball with the knuckle.

He is also an unabashed advocate of ‘Mankading’, famously running out Jos Buttler after the English player had strayed out of the crease at the non-striker’s end during an Indian Premier League match.

The Indian was a big influence on his peers, with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon calling him one of his “biggest coaches’ in the run-up to the ongoing series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashwin, who will return home on Thursday, also evolved into a decent Test all-rounder, hitting six hundreds in the format.

India captain Rohit said he convinced Ashwin to stay on for the pink ball Test in Adelaide after learning of the spinner’s retirement plans.

While Ashwin’s retirement was kept tightly under wraps, the emotional-looking spinner was pictured hugging teammate Virat Kohli in the team changing room during the match on Wednesday.

“I have created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates, even though I have lost some of them [from the India side] over the last few years,” Ashwin said of his contemporaries.

“We’re the last bunch of OGs, if we can say that, left out in the dressing room, and I will be marking this as my date of having played at this level.”

![](https://youtube.com/shorts/MDC8znlZslA?si=3FcQKucYRgQW41tU kohli hug)

Cricket
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.