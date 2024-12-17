Australia frustrated as India avoid follow-on in Gabba Test

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep mounted a defiant 10th wicket stand to help India avoid the follow-on on day four of the third Test in Brisbane on Tuesday as Australia’s slight hopes of victory were further diminished by an injury to Josh Hazlewood.

Opener KL Rahul and recalled all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also scored brave fifties as India dug deep on another rain-blighted day at the Gabba.

With a gloom falling over the stadium, Deep sent a thick edge off Pat Cummins flying over a leaping fielder at gully for four runs to push India to safety, sparking celebrations among teammates watching in the stands.

Number 11 Deep smashed the Australia captain for six two balls later with a touch of arrogance, then blocked another delivery before stumps were called due to failing light.

Deep was unbeaten on 27, with Bumrah on 10, the tailenders having pushed India to 252 for nine, still 193 runs behind Australia’s first innings 445.

Their unbroken 39-run partnership has all but saved India from defeat and a 2-1 deficit in the five-Test series, with Australia forced to bat again and left with little time to take another 10 wickets.

The hosts’ task has been made tougher with a calf injury to fast bowler Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test and is expected to miss the rest of the five-match series.

India had resumed on 201 for seven after tea, still 45 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

It looked bleak for them when Jadeja holed out with a pull-shot off Cummins to fall for 77, with Mitchell Marsh bolting in from deep square leg to take a fine, low catch.

Mitchell Starc had earlier done for Mohammed Siraj, the number nine caught behind for one.

But with Hazlewood out of commission and spinner Nathan Lyon ineffective, a fatigued Starc and Cummins were unable to get the last wicket.

Costly Drop

Resuming the morning at 51-4, opening batsman KL Rahul was dropped on the first ball of the day when Steve Smith somehow missed a simple catch at first slip.

Rahul went on to score 84 before Smith redeemed himself with a stunning catch at slip to deny him a century, leaping to his right to pluck a one-hander off Lyon’s bowling.

Rain breaks continuously sapped Australia’s momentum but Cummins found time to take the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy for 16 before tea when the all-rounder chopped onto his stumps.

That broke a patient 53-run stand with Jadeja, who was crucial to India avoiding the follow-on.

Though Australia have dominated the rain-hit Test, time will most likely deny the hosts a victory.

Whichever way the match goes, India captain Rohit Sharma will face more scrutiny after another failure with the bat.

He was caught behind for 10 in the morning, nicking fast bowler Cummins with a lead-footed drive after being softened up by a bouncer from the Australian skipper.

Rohit has 19 runs from his three innings in the series, having missed India’s victory in Perth while caring for his newborn son.

Additional input from AFP.