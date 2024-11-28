Chinese envoy asks govt to take ‘targeted security measures’ for safety of workers

The Chinese consul general has stressed that China firmly supports Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and asked the federal government to implement targeted security measures to protect Chinese personnel, projects and institutions working in the country.

Counter-terrorism efforts remain a key topic of discussion between the two countries due to the rising frequency of attacks targeting Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

While there have been media reports that Beijing is seeking a more proactive role in ensuring the safety of its citizens in Pakistan, the Foreign Office has emphasised that counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty.

During a media briefing at the Consulate General of China in Karachi on Wednesday, Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong said that the China-Pakistan ironclad friendship was everlasting and ever-refreshing.

“It is expected that the Pakistani side will improve its business environment and provide a favourable policy framework for Chinese investment,” he said.

“The Pakistan-China relationship is of strategic significance,” the official said. “Both sides firmly support each other’s core interests and development paths. The China-Pakistan relationship has always been a priority in China’s foreign relations. Any attempt to disrupt or undermine Pakistan-China cooperation is bound to fail.

“The two sides will continuously strengthen practical cooperation across various fields, jointly upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and accelerate the construction of major projects in railways, highways, and ports,” Yundong added.

He said that the two nations would work together to refine and optimise the construction plan of the Karachi-Hyderabad section and formulate financing and implementation plans that were feasible and sustainable at the earliest.

They would actively seek financial support for the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot) realignment project under the terms of the Framework Agreement of the project and facilitate the project’s early execution.

Yundong added that they would speed up the development of Gwadar Port’s auxiliary infrastructure, steadily attract more cargo shipments to the port, find a solution to inadequate water and power supply at an early date, accelerate the development of the port’s industrial zone, and solidly enhance connectivity between the port and other parts of Pakistan.

The New Gwadar International Airport project aided by China has been completed, he said.

“Our two sides are also deepening cooperation in agriculture, mining, information technology, energy, trade and culture. China supports its companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones in line with the market and commercial principles.

“China will continue [to] support Pakistan to improve the well-being of its people, aiming to ensure that development benefits reach all regions and communities. Under the framework of the CPEC Working Group on Socio-Economic Cooperation, the two sides will strengthen their cooperation particularly in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate response and disaster prevention, while continuing to promote projects that improve people’s livelihoods,” he added.

Highlights China’s role in pushing for world peace, development

Yundong said that China was one of the most peace-loving countries in the world, saying it had left no record of colonisation and invasion of other countries.

“China’s adherence to the path of peaceful development is an inheritance and development of the peace-loving cultural tradition of the Chinese nation over thousands of years.”

The consul general said that since its founding, the People’s Republic of China remained firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace, and was always committed to emphasising its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development.

He said that even as China grew stronger today, it had no intention of turning itself into an American-Soviet-style super-hegemony. “China does not pursue the path of great power rivalry, nor does it follow the traditional approach of emerging nations challenging established powers,” he pointed out.

“It does not engage in colonialism or enslave underdeveloped countries. It does not undermine the existing international political structure, challenge the international order or pursue spheres of influence. Instead, China advocates for the principle of peaceful coexistence and strives to live in harmony and develop together with all countries in the world,” he added.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Over the past 75 years, especially after the launch of the reform and opening-up policy in 1978, China has achieved remarkable economic and social development.

It has maintained an average annual economic growth rate of 8.9 per cent for 45 consecutive years, increasing its economic scale by 47 times. It has become the world’s largest industrial manufacturer, largest trading nation, largest foreign exchange reserve holder and the second-largest economy.

As a large developing country and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China made positive and significant contributions to world peace and development over the past several decades.

In the 1960s and 1970s, despite its own limited wealth and resources, China helped build some major infrastructure projects such as the Karakoram Highway and Tanzania Zambia Railway, which vividly illustrated the “true friendship in times of need” between China and Pakistan, as well as other countries.

From 1979 to 2023, China contributed 24.8pc annually to global economic growth, ranking first in the world. China has taken the lead in achieving the United Nations Millennium Development Goals and has contributed over 70 per cent to global poverty reduction.

“As the largest contributor to the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative, China accounts for over 40pc of the global debt relief totally. China is now the second-largest contributor to the UN budget and the second-largest contributor to United Nations Peacekeeping Forces. China is actively advancing a low-carbon transformation and is a key force in global green development and addressing climate change,” the consul general said.

In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and more than 150 countries and over 30 international organisations have signed the BRI cooperation agreements with China for now.

Over the past 10 years, under the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit, the BRI has mobilised nearly one trillion US dollars in investments worldwide, initiated over 3,000 cooperative projects and created 420,000 jobs for BRI partner countries.

According to the World Bank, the BRI has led to a 4.1pc increase in trade, a 5pc increase in foreign investment, and a 3.4pc rise in GDP for low-income countries. By 2030, the BRI is expected to generate $1.6 trillion in global benefits annually, accounting for 1.3pc of global GDP, helping nearly 40 million people get rid of poverty around the world. The BRI has become a platform for global cooperation and a breakthrough for the world economy to overcome low growth.

The Chinese consul general also said that for the past several years the world had entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.

“Some countries are recklessly pushing forward geopolitical competition.

“The world economy is becoming more fragmented, with its weak growth and spreading unilateralism and protectionism. Economic globalisation has faced headwinds and counter-currents, and the world openness index is declining. Today, humanity has once again come to a historical crossroads,” he said.

“But no matter how international and regional situations evolve, China will continue to advance high-quality development under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation,” he said.