Pak-China military talks focus on terrorism, security

ISLAMABAD: Counter-terrorism and regional security took centre stage during Pakistan-China military talks on Wed­nesday.

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Comm­ission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China and one of China’s two top military leaders, is visiting Pakistan along with a high-level delegation.

General Zhang held a one-on-one meeting with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, followed by delegation-level discussions.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the engagements focused on “matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation”.

Gen Zhang spoke about Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, which remain a key topic of discussion between the two countries due to the rising frequency of attacks targeting Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

While there have been media reports that Beijing is seeking a more proactive role in ensuring the safety of its citizens in Pakistan, the Foreign Office has emphasised that counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty.

Under the regional stability head, the two sides exchanged views about the Indian role in the region and the developments in Afghanistan particularly the presence of terrorist groups.

The CMC vice chairman’s visit follows a trip by Gen Li Qiaoming, commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces, to Pakistan in late August.

Additionally, Chinese troops are currently participating in Warrior-VIII, a joint military exercise hosted by Pakistan. Running until mid-December, the drills aim to enhance joint counter-terrorism operational capabilities.

During the talks, Gen Munir highlighted the resilience of Pakistan-China relations, noting their ability to withstand shifts in international and regional dynamics. He expressed gratitude for China’s unwavering support for Pakistan.

Gen Zhang, in turn, praised Pakistan’s dedication to the strategic partnership and reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening the enduring bilateral relationship.

The two generals last met in Beijing in April 2023, where Gen Zhang pledged to deepen and expand practical cooperation, elevate military-to-military ties, and jointly safeguard the common interests of both countries while promoting regional peace and stability.

