E-Paper | November 28, 2024

Pak-China military talks focus on terrorism, security

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 07:26am

GENERAL Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China, lays a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada upon his arrival at GHQ, on Wednesday.—APP
GENERAL Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China, lays a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada upon his arrival at GHQ, on Wednesday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Counter-terrorism and regional security took centre stage during Pakistan-China military talks on Wed­nesday.

General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Comm­ission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China and one of China’s two top military leaders, is visiting Pakistan along with a high-level delegation.

General Zhang held a one-on-one meeting with Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, followed by delegation-level discussions.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the engagements focused on “matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation”.

Gen Zhang spoke about Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, which remain a key topic of discussion between the two countries due to the rising frequency of attacks targeting Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

While there have been media reports that Beijing is seeking a more proactive role in ensuring the safety of its citizens in Pakistan, the Foreign Office has emphasised that counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty.

Under the regional stability head, the two sides exchanged views about the Indian role in the region and the developments in Afghanistan particularly the presence of terrorist groups.

The CMC vice chairman’s visit follows a trip by Gen Li Qiaoming, commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces, to Pakistan in late August.

Additionally, Chinese troops are currently participating in Warrior-VIII, a joint military exercise hosted by Pakistan. Running until mid-December, the drills aim to enhance joint counter-terrorism operational capabilities.

During the talks, Gen Munir highlighted the resilience of Pakistan-China relations, noting their ability to withstand shifts in international and regional dynamics. He expressed gratitude for China’s unwavering support for Pakistan.

Gen Zhang, in turn, praised Pakistan’s dedication to the strategic partnership and reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening the enduring bilateral relationship.

The two generals last met in Beijing in April 2023, where Gen Zhang pledged to deepen and expand practical cooperation, elevate military-to-military ties, and jointly safeguard the common interests of both countries while promoting regional peace and stability.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2024

Pak China Ties, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hasty retreat
28 Nov, 2024

A hasty retreat

POLITICAL immaturity has cost the PTI dearly once again. It appears things may not have come to this had Bushra ...
Lebanon truce
28 Nov, 2024

Lebanon truce

WILL it hold? That is the question many in the Middle East and beyond will be asking after a 60-day ceasefire ...
MDR anomaly removed
28 Nov, 2024

MDR anomaly removed

THE State Bank’s decision to remove its minimum deposit rate requirement for conventional banks on deposits from...
Islamabad march
Updated 27 Nov, 2024

Islamabad march

WITH emotions running high, chaos closes in. As these words were being written, rumours and speculation were all...
Policing the internet
27 Nov, 2024

Policing the internet

IT is chilling to witness how Pakistan — a nation that embraced the freedoms of modern democracy, and the tech ...
Correcting sports priorities
27 Nov, 2024

Correcting sports priorities

IT has been a lingering battle that has cast a shadow over sports in Pakistan: who are the national sports...