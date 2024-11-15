E-Paper | November 15, 2024

China not seeking own security for its nationals: FO

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 11:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday dismissed as ‘motivated’ claims that China plans to establish its own security measures for Chinese nationals in Pakistan, emphasising that the country’s counter-terrorism cooperation with China is grounded in mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Let’s not get carried away with speculation … based on unreliable sources and motivated by an agenda to create confusion about the nature of Pakistan-China relationship.”

She was commenting on a Reuters report that claimed that China was urging Pakistan to permit Chinese security personnel to protect its citizens working in Pakistan, following a recent car bombing in Karachi that exposed significant security vulnerabilities.

China had last month publicly expressed its concerns, with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, stating that the attacks against Chinese nationals were “unacceptable” and that Beijing hoped for improved safety and security measures.

Urges Afghanistan to act against terrorists plotting, carrying out attacks in Pakistan

Ms Baloch said Pakistan-China dialogue and cooperation on security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan is based on “mutual respect, mutually beneficial cooperation and respect for each other’s sovereignty”.

While reaffirming Pak­istan’s commitment to providing security to Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan, she said the government will continue to work with Chinese authorities on this matter.

“Pakistan is serious about providing full security to Chinese nationals, institutions and entities in Pakistan,” the FO spokesperson maintained and said that security protocols for the Chinese were being strengthened, but did not share the details citing sensitivity of the issue.

Beijing had earlier this week attempted to paper over the differences with Islamabad, with foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian reaffirming Chinese commitment to supporting Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and socio-economic development.

Echoing Jian, Ms Baloch said that “Pakistan and China have the resolve and capability to foil any attempts to harm Pakistan-China relations” and “attempts to undermine the mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries will not succeed”.

Afghanistan sanctuaries

Responding to a question about terrorist incidents in Pakistan, which have been traced to terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan, the FO spokesperson cautioned the Taliban administration that Pakistan’s patience was wearing thin.

“The patience of the Pakistani people must not be tested. We urge Afghan authorities to take Pakistan’s repeated requests seriously and to take effective and immediate action against these terrorist groups,” she said, emphasising that support for such groups is unacceptable.

The government has repeatedly raised the issue of terrorists based in Afghanistan who plot and carry out attacks within Pakistan. However, the Taliban administration continues to ignore the problem, likely due to its ideological ties with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, the group responsible for these attacks.

Ms Baloch recalled that Pakistan has pursued dialogue with Afghanistan regarding the hideouts and sanctuaries within its territory.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024

