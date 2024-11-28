Champions Trophy deadlock: Naqvi reassures to watch Pakistan’s best interests at Friday’s ICC meeting

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday assured that the board would protect the best interests of cricket in Pakistan during tomorrow’s International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting regarding the Champions Trophy deadlock.

On Tuesday, an ICC spokesman ICC confirmed that a meeting would be held on Friday to determine the destiny of next year’s Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

Earlier in the month, the PCB repeatedly rejected proposals that would allow India to play in a neutral third country, after it was conveyed to the PCB by the ICC that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed the world governing body that its national team would not visit Pakistan for the eight-nation event.

While speaking to the media on Thursday during a routine inspection of upgradation work at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi said the ICC should observe parity in deciding the issue of hosting next year’s Champions Trophy.

He said that the PCB was resolute in its rejection of the hybrid model as proposed by the BCCI.

Naqvi added that he was in contact with former ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, while his staff was in constant touch with the ICC.

“We are very clear on our stance. We will come out of the ICC meeting in a win-win position for Pakistan cricket and make the nation happy,” Naqvi told the media.

He said he would seek advice from his government on whatever decision the ICC meeting made and follow its directions.

He rejected the notion that the PCB would choose the hybrid model over better financial returns from the ICC, adding that the interests of Pakistan cricket would be a priority at the ICC meeting and the PCB’s interests would be watched in the best possible manner.

He emphasised that it was unacceptable that the Pakistan team played cricket in India while the Indian team did not travel to Pakistan, adding that parity must be maintained in cricketing affairs.

When asked about the elevation of Jay Shah as ICC chairman earlier this year, Naqvi said that Shah would take decisions in line with his stature, adding that he would work for the benefit of the ICC and all the cricketing boards during his tenure as the world cricket body’s chief.