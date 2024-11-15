E-Paper | November 15, 2024

ICC yet to receive reasons from BCCI over refusal to tour Pakistan

Mohammad Yaqoob Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 04:37pm

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council is yet to receive a reason from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its decision of not sending its team to Pakistan for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

On Monday, it was conveyed to the PCB by the ICC that the BCCI had informed the world governing body that India’s national team would not visit Pakistan for the eight-nation event.

The PCB in response to this communication sent a letter to the ICC on Tuesday, raising questions which sought the reasons on the basis of which the BCCI took the above mentioned decision.

“No, we have not received any reply from the ICC yet and our next step will be according to the reply,” a PCB spokesman told Dawn on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the time is running short as the ICC by Nov 20 has to announce the schedule of the Feb 19-March 9 Champions Trophy with all its matches set to be held at three venues in Pakistan — Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.

If security is the reason behind BCCI’s decision to avoid playing in Pakistan, then one can certainly recall that the PCB on Oct 21 had satisfied the ICC with the sec­urity arrangements put in place for the Champions Trophy.

Furthermore, teams from England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh have toured Pakistan during recent years without facing any security issue whatsoever.

According to sources, the ICC is facing a tricky situation on the subject of the Champions Trophy.

“Though the case of the PCB is solid but when you consider the strong position of India in the world of cricket, the BCCI refusal [to tour Pakistan] means it will be very tough for the PCB to dictate its terms,” sources said.

“[In this complex situation] the ICC cannot afford to hold the Champions Trophy without India and Pakistan as their matches hold the key for generating a major chunk of revenue from media, broadcast rights and gate money.

“[It seems] the ICC does not have a perfect solution for this matter. With only six days left for announcing the Champions Trophy schedule, if the current situation prevails the ICC will have no other solution but to postpone the event for some time,” sources said.

Champions Trophy arrives in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the PCB said that the ICC Champions Trophy had arrived in Islamabad for the tour of different cities across the country in the lead-up to the competition.

According to a PCB spokesman, the first destination of the trophy from the federal capital will be Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan on Nov 16.

The trophy would remain in Pakistan till Nov 24 during which it would also be taken to picturesque places of Hunza, Murree and Muzaffarabad.

The trophy will also cover Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, where the Champions Trophy will be held.

It is the first time that the Champions Trophy will start the tour of a country with the schedule of the event yet to be announced. The ICC was to announce the schedule in Lahore on Nov 11 but BCCI’s refusal to tour Pakistan for the event delayed the announcement of the schedule.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024

