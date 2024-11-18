E-Paper | November 18, 2024

‘Our stance is clear’: PCB chief adamant on holding Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Dawn.com Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 07:18pm
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks to the media on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks to the media on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated on Monday that the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 would still be held in the country amid India’s refusal to send its team for the tournament.

Pakistan, who won the last edition of the Champions Trophy staged in England in 2017, will host the Feb 19-March 9 tournament. Due to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events. Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under what the organisers called a “hybrid model”.

It was conveyed to the PCB last week by the ICC that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed the world governing body that its national team would not visit Pakistan for the eight-nation event.

It may be mentioned here that time is running short as the ICC by Nov 20 has to announce the Champions Trophy schedule, with all its matches set to be held at three venues in Pakistan — Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.

Speaking to the media at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today regarding the situation, Naqvi said: “We will achieve our target and God willing safely hold the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.”

Questioned about any correspondence from the ICC regarding Pakistan’s stance of refusing to adopt a hybrid model, he said: “We wrote a letter and await a response. We only have interaction with ICC and are awaiting its response.”

The PCB chairman said that politics should be kept separate from sports and no country should mix them, adding that he still hoped for the best.

“I think the ICC will need to think about its own credibility, that it is a body of all cricket bodies,” Naqvi added. “All the other teams who qualified for the Champions Trophy are ready to come here, no one has any issue.

“I say right now as well, that if India has any concern, they should come and talk to us, and we will alleviate their concerns because I don’t think there’s any reason for them not to come to Pakistan,” he said.

“Our stance is clear, we have said it before and we will stick to that stance.”

The PCB chairman noted that the ICC had yet to announce the match schedule, adding that he hoped it would be done soon so the PCB could make arrangements accordingly.

He also acknowledged that the PCB appointed Aqib Javed as the interim white-ball head coach after it had refuted a media report which claimed that Javed was set to replace Jason Gillespie as the head coach for all formats.

The Champions Trophy tour kicked off at a graceful ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday with the glittering trophy being displayed at various prominent landmarks in the federal capital, including Dama­n-e-Koh, Faisal mosque and Pakistan Monument.

Pak India Ties
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

DESPITE censure from the rulers and society, and measures such as helplines and edicts to protect the young from all...
Football elections
17 Nov, 2024

Football elections

PAKISTAN football enters the most crucial juncture of its ‘normalisation’ era next week, when an Extraordinary...
IMF’s concern
17 Nov, 2024

IMF’s concern

ON Friday, the IMF team wrapped up its weeklong unscheduled talks on the Fund’s ongoing $7bn programme with the...
‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs
Updated 17 Nov, 2024

‘Un-Islamic’ VPNs

If curbing pornography is really the country’s foremost concern while it stumbles from one crisis to the next, there must be better ways to do so.