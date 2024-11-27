E-Paper | November 27, 2024

Judiciary must confront authoritarianism without delay, says Justice Shah

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 09:51am

• Emphasises SC’s correction of historical injustices in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case
• Says judiciary’s resilience rooted in courage of judges who refuse to compromise

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, a senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, observed on Tuesday that the judiciary was a resilient institution endowed with the remarkable ability to recover and rise above the shadows of authoritarianism.

“This resilience is not accidental but is deeply rooted in the courage and integrity of those judges who refuse to compromise and have the courage to speak truth to power,” observed Justice Shah in a six-page note he issued on the presidential reference in the murder trial of the late prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Justice Shah observed in his note that in the annals of judicial history, there were turning points when the judiciary was bold enough to confront its past mistakes and chart a course for a better future.

Explaining further, Justice Shah said that Mr Bhutto’s trial is a classic example of a political trial, illustrating how such trials can be manipulated to advance authoritarian designs.

Mr Bhutto’s trial effectively served as a potent and notorious “judicial tool” for strengthening Gen Zia’s authoritarian regime, aimed at suppressing political resistance, eliminating opposition and ensuring the consolidation of power.

It helped to entrench the repressive military authoritarian regime under which it was conducted, Justice Shah said.

The independence of the judiciary is the cornerstone of justice and its true test lies in a judge’s ability to stand firm under authoritarian regimes, the note observed, adding that the essence of judicial independence was not found in passivity or retrospective correction but in resisting authoritarian overreach at the time it occurs.

Transitional justice, while important, should serve as a sobering reminder to judges: justice delayed by decades is justice diminished, Justice Shah observed, adding that judges must act as the first and last line of defence for the rule of law, refusing to compromise even under duress, so that societies do not have to rely on transitional processes to correct the damage inflicted by judicial capitulation.

Let the lesson of transitional justice be clear — judges must uphold their oaths with courage in the face of oppression, for only then can the judiciary truly safeguard democracy and the rights of the people, Justice Shah emphasised.

Judges serving under authoritarian regimes must remember that their true strength lies not in holding office but in steadfastly upholding their independence and principles, Justice Shah observed.

He cited the example of Justice Dorab Patel, who courageously dissented in the Bhutto case, acquitting the former premier of the charges, and later refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) promulgated by Gen Zia, thereby relinquishing his impending eight-year tenure as CJP.

Justice Patel’s actions remind us that losing a position is a small sacrifice compared to compromising one’s integrity or leaving behind a legacy of submission or compromise, Justice Shah said.

Judges must always bear in mind that a judge’s valour is measured by his courage to resist external pressures, stand firm against interference and safeguard the independence of the judiciary without fear or favour, he said.

“Delay in confronting authoritarian inroads can prove fatal to the rule of law — such incursions must be resisted and rectified immediately, for the judiciary’s role is to defend justice, not enable its erosion,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad march
Updated 27 Nov, 2024

Islamabad march

WITH emotions running high, chaos closes in. As these words were being written, rumours and speculation were all...
Policing the internet
27 Nov, 2024

Policing the internet

IT is chilling to witness how Pakistan — a nation that embraced the freedoms of modern democracy, and the tech ...
Correcting sports priorities
27 Nov, 2024

Correcting sports priorities

IT has been a lingering battle that has cast a shadow over sports in Pakistan: who are the national sports...
Kurram ceasefire
Updated 26 Nov, 2024

Kurram ceasefire

DESPITE efforts by the KP government to bring about a ceasefire in Kurram tribal district, the bloodletting has...
Hollow victory
26 Nov, 2024

Hollow victory

THE conclusion of COP29 in Baku has left developing nations — struggling with the mounting costs of climate...
Infrastructure schemes
26 Nov, 2024

Infrastructure schemes

THE government’s decision to finance priority PSDP schemes on a three-year rolling basis is a significant step...