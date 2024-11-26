Govt awaits PTI response to alternative venue offer

HasanAbdal: PTI supporters display gear snatched from retreating policemen during their advance towards Islamabad, as marchers clashed with security personnel deployed on the outskirts of the capital, on Monday.—AFP

• Interior minister says protesting party asked to shift its protest to Sangjani

• PTI team visits Adiala jail late at night ‘to consult Imran’ for second time in 24 hours

• PM, govt functionaries blame protesters for cop’s death, vow accountability

ISLAMABAD: As scattered groups of protesters began to trickle into the outskirts of the capital on Monday night, the government and PTI apparently opened a ‘back-channel’ for the sake of negotiations.

In a late-night presser, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi seemed to confirm talks with the protesting party, saying that the government had offered Sangjani, on the outskirts of Islamabad, as a venue for their protest.

PTI leaders met Imran Khan for a second time late on Mon­day night at a specially arra­nged meeting, where they reportedly laid the government’s proposals before the incarcerated party founder.

The outcome of the meeting was not immediately clear, as the PTI delegation left without speaking to the media.

However, Mr Naqvi said that they were waiting for a response from the party and asked journalists, who were insistent on getting an answer, to wait for an outcome.

Earlier in the day, sources claimed that PTI and government leaders had held talks, ostensibly to finalise a venue where PTI supporters could be allowed to stage a demonstration in Islamabad without affecting the peace.

While both sides didn’t categorically confirm the talks, Interior Minister Naqvi hinted that the government was awaiting a response from the PTI.

Later, in his last press interaction of the day, he said: “As per my information, they have got permission from there [Mr Khan] as well,” adding that a formal response from PTI was still awaited.

Earlier on Monday, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan held his first meeting with Mr Khan in prison, after which he told the media the PTI founder had refused to withdraw the protest call.

Late night media reports suggested that PTI leaders were trying to prevail upon Bushra Bibi, who is leading the main caravan of protesters coming from KP to Islamabad, to accept the proposal to change the protest venue.

‘Extreme steps’

In his remarks, Mr Naqvi wan­ted protesters not to expect any leniency from the government.

He said the government would deal with violent protesters with an iron hand, adding that he wouldn’t hesitate to impose a curfew or invoke Article 245, which empowered the government to call armed forces for security purposes.

Mr Naqvi was also said to be part of the negotiation team — including National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Ameer Muqam and Rana Sanaullah — which reportedly met with a PTI team, comprising Barrister Gohar Asad Qaisar and Shibli Faraz at the Ministers’ Enclave, sources claimed.

However, Mr Naqvi told reporters that he had not held any meetings at the stated venue.

One of the main talking points between both sides, as per sources, was to delay the arrival of protesters till after the conclusion of the Belarus president’s visit.

Even though all signs pointed to back channels being opened, PTI leader Raoof Hasan categorically denied reports that their party was holding talks with the government.

Mr Hasan told Dawn on Monday night that their protesters had “reached the doorstep of Islamabad” and that the PTI would decide when to enter the capital on Tuesday morning.

PM slams PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other government leaders criticised PTI’s protest and held the party responsible for the death of a police constable.

In a statement on Monday, PM Shehbaz condemned the death of Constable Mubashir and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible for it.

He held the protesters responsible for the incident and said the entire nation, including him, paid tribute to the martyred constable.

The prime minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

He also directed to provide the best medical facilities to police personnel injured in clashes with the protestors.

He said the perpetrators involved in the May 9 riots were “once again resorting to violent acts”.

The “attack on police personnel” in the name of a so-called peaceful protest was condemnable, the PM said, adding the cops and law enforcement personnel were doing their duty of maintaining law and order.

Whenever the country moved on the path of progress, “these miscreants resorted to acts of burning and laying siege throughout the country”.

Earlier, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar called out PTI for once again pursuing the politics of “chaos and anarchy”.

Talking to the media at the Nur Khan Airbase, the minister said people wanted politics of progress and welfare, “which is manifested by the people-friendly initiatives” of the government.

He said the protest is taking place when the economy is “taking off” and the country is “attracting foreign investment”.

US urges restraint

Meanwhile, the United States appealed for restraint from Pakistani authorities and thousands of protesters marching on the capital to call for the release of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

“We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence and, at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution as they work to maintain law and order,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024