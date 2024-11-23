‘Party consultation’ to decide if PTI to go ahead with Nov 24 protest as Naqvi contacts Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday that “party consultation” would decide whether the PTI would go ahead with its planned protest tomorrow after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted him over the matter.

According to Radio Pakistan, the interior minister contacted the PTI MNA in light of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Thursday order, which had ruled the planned protest as unlawful.

PTI founder and ex-premier Imran Khan last week issued a “final call” for a protest tomorrow, denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people, and the passage of the 26th Amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Following a “detailed discussion about the current situation”, Gohar said he would inform Naqvi about the PTI’s final response regarding the protest “after party consultation”, Radio Pakistan reported.

The interior minister told Gohar about the IHC’s order, stating: “We are bound by the high court’s order and cannot permit any procession, sit-in or rally.”

Naqvi also briefed the PTI leader about the engagements of an 80-member high-level delegation led by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko from November 24 to 27, the report said.

He said the Belarusian president will arrive in Pakistan on Monday and the delegation will remain in Islamabad until Wednesday.

Hearing a petition filed by Islamabad’s traders, who were concerned about the potential disruption to their businesses, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had directed the government to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order in Islamabad, particularly as the Belarusian president is scheduled to arrive over the weekend.

The court had also directed the Ministry of Interior to form a committee, preferably led by Naqvi, to engage with PTI leadership for an amicable resolution.

However, till yesterday, PTI leaders remained adamant about proceeding ahead with the power show, despite the IHC order and a ban on public gatherings in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Punjab.

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi, relaying the jail ex-premier’s message, asserted just hours after the IHC order: “The protest date could only be changed on the condition that Imran Khan is released from prison and he gives a course of action to the public.”

She asked the public not to believe reports of a change in protest date and to come out of their homes on Sunday to join the protest.

PTI leaders also seemed to differ over the status of negotiations, if any, with the government.

While PTI maverick Sher Afzal Marwat, speaking to DawnNewsTV, denied that negotiations were taking place, senior party leader Raoof Hasan told Geo News that talks were taking place “at a level higher than Naqvi sahib” and “with those who matter”.

Govt ministers warn PTI against protest

Meanwhile, in multiple press conferences throughout the day, government ministers warned the PTI against proceeding with its protest.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar declared that strict action would be taken against anyone participating in the protest, warning of arrests and legal consequences.

According to Radio Pakistan, Tarar said there was “no engagement with the PTI at any level”, clarifying that contact was made with Gohar “only once in compliance” with the IHC order.

He criticised the PTI for giving a protest call whenever a country wanted to invest in Pakistan, saying Belarus would collaborate with Pakistan for local manufacturing of tractors.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari highlighted that the IHC has “clearly ordered regarding protests to any political party”.

“If they knew how to do politics this would not be [a] problem. I wish Gandapur would go to Parachinar, [a] jirga could have been held,” she said, addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Heightened security

Ahead of the PTI’s protest, public gatherings have been banned across Punjab till Monday, in Rawalpindi till Tuesday, and in Islamabad for two more months.

The Islamabad police have devised a comprehensive security plan to counter the PTI protest, which includes blocking roads and key points with containers, deploying personnel, strike and arrest teams, and utilising digital surveillance.

According to capital police officials, the security plan involves the deployment of 6,325 capital police officers alongside 21,500 personnel from other forces.

Around 1,200 containers will be used to block entry points and roads in the capital. Fifteen key points in Islamabad, including Kati Pahari, Nicholson Monument, Paswal, Fatehjang Road, Margalla Avenue, Faizabad and Barakahu, will be blocked with containers.

The Rawalpindi administration has also deployed over 6,000 anti-riot police, assisted by Rangers, while the city will be sealed off at 70 points with containers and barriers.

More to follow