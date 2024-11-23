Showdown looms as govt vows to resist PTI march

• Major motorways in Punjab, KP closed for all traffic; highways and bridges along GT Road blocked

• Heavy security deployed to stymie planned demo

• Dozens arrested across Punjab, Section 144 imposed

• Ministers say IHC order will be fully enforced

• Imran, Aleema stand firm, ask people to come out

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: As the PTI remained resolute in its plans for a major protest on Nov 24, despite an Islamabad High Court order, the government on Friday vowed to suppress the power show with full force, deploying massive security forces, enforcing a sweeping ban on gatherings, blocking highways and motorways and launching a crackdown on leaders and workers of the opposition party.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced that six key motorways would be closed for all types of traffic “due to maintenance” from Friday night, advising travellers to avoid unnecessary travel during this period. According to a statement, the decision was taken following information that protesters are planning to create a law and order situation and damage public and private property on Nov 24.

The motorways closed to traffic are: M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad, M2 from Lahore to Islamabad, M3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M11 from Sialkot to Lahore, and M14 from Yarik to Hakla.

Meanwhile, local autho­ri­­ties blocked bridges over the Chenab and Jhelum rivers in Gujrat district to restrict PTI protesters’ movement towards Islam­abad. The closure caused significant inconvenience to commuters who found themselves stuck in long queues of trucks and other vehicles on both sides of the rivers. Heavy containers and trolleys were parked on both sides of the bridges.

Section 144, deployment

In light of PTI’s planned protest march in Islam­abad, the Punjab govern­ment on Friday banned all political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies and other activities across the province from Nov 23 to 25.

The home department imposed Section 144 across the province following the recommendation of the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order, which reviewed the security situation in Punjab amidst the current wave of terrorism incidents.

The home department said a political party had announced protests and demonstrations across the province on Nov 24 (Sunday). “There is an apprehension that miscreants/mischief-mongers could take advantage of the said protest to carry out subversive/anti-state activities to fulfil their nefarious designs,” it added.

The Islamabad police devised a comprehensive security plan to counter the PTI protest, which includes blocking roads and key points with containers, deploying personnel, strike and arrest teams, and utilising digital surveillance.

According to capital police officials, the security plan involves the deployment of 6,325 capital police officers alongside 21,500 personnel from other forces — 5,000 Rangers, 5,500 FC personnel, 9,000 Punjab police, and 2,000 Sindh police. The goal is to ensure the safety of the public and maintain peace in the city.

Around 1,200 containers will be used to block entry points and roads in the capital.

Fifteen key points in Islamabad, including Kati Pahari, Nicholson Monument, Paswal, Fatehjang Road, Margalla Avenue, Faizabad and Barakahu, will be blocked with containers. Around 4,500 personnel will be deployed to secure these locations, with Rangers stationed at Chongi No 26. An additional 7,500 personnel will be available on standby.

Digital surveillance will be conducted with 3,259 cameras operated by the Safe City Authority Islamabad, along with aerial surveillance using drones.

The Rawalpindi administration deployed over 6,000 anti-riot police, assisted by Rangers, to maintain law and order during PTI’s planned protest on Nov 24. The city will be sealed off at 70 points with containers and barriers, and 65 police pickets will be established to enforce Section 144 and ensure security.

Entry and exit routes across Rawalpindi district, including Murree Road and pathways to Islamabad, will be blocked with containers and barriers at designated points. To ensure compliance with Section 144, 65 police pickets will be established throughout the city, and the Metro Bus service will remain suspended indefinitely from Saturday night.

Arrests, raids

On Friday, police also made dozens of arrests and raided the houses of PTI leaders and workers across Punjab. In Sahiwal, police arrested 30 individuals, including political workers, ticket holders, youth, social media activists, and district and tehsil office-bearers, from various locations to prevent them from participating in the PTI protest.

Among those arrested were NA-141 ticket holder Rana Amir Shahzad, president of the Youth Wing Sheikh Awais and GS Muazzam, ex-UC chairman Rana Muhammad Zafar, Jahan Khan, Ghulam Dastigir, Abrar Doger, Shaikh Tamoor, ex-UC chairman Malik Asger, Saqlain, Altaf Bahadar, Shahzad Jutt, Aqash, Muhammad Saleem, Usama Mushtaq, Zubair Ali, Ibrar Joya, Adnan, Mushtaq, Aloudin and Muhammad Younas.

Police sources said the arrested individuals were shifted to undisclosed locations.

In Gujranwala, a heavy contingent of police raided a press conference held by PTI’s district leader and former MNA Chaudhry Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, confiscating logo cameras, microphones and mobile phones from journalists.

Subsequently, a case was registered against PTI district leaders and 13 people, including eight journalists, under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The incident sparked a wave of anger and resentment among journalists across the district, who condemned the police action in strong terms and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the false case.

In Sargodha, police launched a crackdown on PTI activists and began closing all routes, besides the motorway to stop the movement of PTI supporters.

No permission

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in separate press conferences on Friday, categorically stated that the government would not permit PTI protesters to enter the federal capital for their rally and sit-in on Sunday.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Responding to criticism over sealing Islamabad and blocking main highways and motorways, the defence minister descri­bed these actions as a “lesser evil,” arguing that allowing protesters into the capital could have resulted in greater devastation.

“Yesterday, a court decision was issued, and we will enforce it with full force,” Mr Asif stated. He accused the PTI of planning a “third attack” on the capital after two prior incidents and suggested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should focus on combating terrorism instead.

Dismissing the possibility of backdoor negotiations between the government and PTI, he claimed that PTI leaders, including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, were in contact with the establishment. “He [CM Gandapur] must have some channels; otherwise, he wouldn’t hold such significance. As a provincial chief minister, he has had conversations with the establishment. However, other PTI leaders like Barrister Gohar have no such contact,” he added.

Mr Asif also said CM Gandapur had attended an apex committee meeting under the National Action Plan and spent hours discussing political matters, including those related to PTI founder Imran Khan. He claimed that Mr Khan, who previously sought negotiations with the establishment, had now changed his statement claiming contacts with politicians. The minister denied any such contact or negotiations.

Mr Asif claimed that there are disputes within the PTI founder’s family over inheritance and accused Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi of attempting to claim political control.

Mohsin Naqvi also vowed to fully enforce the IHC order, alleging that PTI’s long march aimed to pressure the government to release Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for over a year.

“No rally, march, or protest will be allowed in the federal capital due to the Belarusian president’s visit and the high court’s directives. We will enforce the orders 100 per cent, at any cost, as we are bound by law,” he asserted.

Denying any contact with Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is incarcerated, the interior minister said the city administration had not received any formal application from the PTI to stage a protest.

He expressed regret over disruptions caused by such protests, but emphasised that no alternatives existed to maintain order.

“If they want to come and protest [in Islamabad], I will be the first to oppose any talks. If they wish to hold talks, it should be done in a proper manner. It is unacceptable to protest on one hand and simultaneously call for negotiations,” he said in response to a question about potential talks between the government and the PTI.

Imran stays firm

But the PTI has remained firm in its decision to hold a sit-in in the capital.

“The nation should focus on the November 24 protest. God willing, you will emerge victorious,” PTI founding chairman Imran Khan said in a message to the nation posted on X. Mr Khan emphasised that November 24 is a day for the nation to break free from slavery, as the rule of law, constitution, and human rights are being suspended in Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, after holding a brief meeting with her brother in Adiala Jail, said the talk of withdrawing the Nov 24 call was misleading. She clarified that her brother had not withdrawn the protest call and stood by his decision.

Talking to reporters, she remarked, “These people are misleading you; you should not follow any of their words. This protest is your constitutional right. The illegal imprisonment of the founder of PTI must end.”

She said November 24 had become a crucial day. She said it was the final call, and the PTI founder had asked the entire nation to come out for their freedom and the independence of the judiciary. Aleema Khan said both she and her brother had been told to stop speaking, leave the country, and the cases would be “forgiven”.

With input from Syed Irfan Raza, Munawer Azeem and Iftikhar A. Khan in Islamabad, Waseem Ashraf Butt in Gujrat

