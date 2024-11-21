Rawalpindi will be sealed from 50 points ahead of PTI protest

RAWALPINDI: The law enforcement agencies have planned to “lay a virtual siege” to the garrison city by sealing it from 50 points to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers from entering the federal capital territory on Nov 24.

On the other hand, the police have launched a crackdown on PTI local leaders and workers which began on Tuesday night and have so far rounded up more than 30 workers and activists.

A senior police official confirmed that the Rawalpindi will be sealed from 50 points with freight shipping containers, razors and barbed wires as the district police, including Elite Force commandos, will be deployed and nobody will be allowed to stage any protest.

Police have been considering avoiding using water cannons and rubber bullets against the PTI protesters, if they try to engage the police in any part of the city. The main showdown is expected to take place in Attock district — the border area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The police fear that protesters would bring weapons to Islamabad.

“Extraordinary security measures will be taken to ensure peace in the city and nobody will be allowed to stage any protest and to take law into their own hand,” said a senior police official.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens.

However, the district administration has not sought extra police force from the Punjab government so far as they have been relying on its own strength.

The PTI has staged multiple protests and carried out rallies across the country in recent weeks against the imprisonment of its founder, amendment in the constitution and demanding fresh elections. As part of the security plan, the City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to review the sealing points, including narrow streets in the downtown city areas.

A police spokesperson said that CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday visited different areas of the city. SP Rawal and other senior officers were also accompanied the CPO.

The CPO reviewed the security and other arrangements and gave instructions to the officers to further review the security arrangements.

He said that maintaining peace and order and the prevention of crimes has been the first priority. All measures will be taken to establish peace and order and to eradicate criminals and evil-doers.

The CPO said that the enforcement of law and the protection of lives and property of citizens will be ensured.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024