PTI adamant on holding Nov 24 protest despite IHC order; section 144 enforced in Punjab

PTI leaders on Friday remained adamant on going ahead with its planned power show on November 24 despite facing hurdles of bans on gatherings in Islamabad and Punjab, as well as a court order declaring its protest “unlawful”.

PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on November 24 (Sunday), denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

“The decision to hold a protest on November 24 is still confirmed,” said former PTI MNA Aliya Hamza Malik, who is on bail currently.

“The rest of the leaders are in a meeting with [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin] Gandapur and some of them are in Adiala,” Malik told Dawn.com, referring to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where Imran is imprisoned.

“Yes, full on,” PTI leader Sayed Zulfi Bukhari replied to Dawn.com when asked if his party still planned to continue with the protest plans.

A statement posted on Imran’s X account today said Nov 24 was “the day to break free from slavery”.

“The rule of law, Constitution and human rights are suspended in Pakistan, forcing the nation to come out to protest and make sacrifices. The nation must decide whether to wear the yoke of slavery … or to wear the crown of freedom,” the statement said.

He said the people should remain focused on Sunday, expressing hope that it would be a successful protest.

Section 144 imposed in Punjab from Saturday-Monday

Ahead of the PTI’s protest, public gatherings have been banned in Islamabad for two more months and in Rawalpindi till November 26.

Today, a similar prohibition was announced across Punjab for three days from Saturday till Monday under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Section 144 is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period. It is usually imposed to prevent potential disturbances, maintain law and order, and curb any activities that might escalate into violence.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, “all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities” were banned across the province.

The order stated: “There is an apprehension that miscreants/mischief mongers can take advantage of the said protest to carry out subversive/anti-state activities in order to fulfil their nefarious designs.”

It noted that the 18th meeting of the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order recommended the imposition of the said restrictions “in the backdrop of present wave of incidents of terrorism”.

The notification stated that the ban was aimed at ensuring the security of the people and installations/buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity“.

It termed the imposition of Section 144 as a “speedy remedy to prevent disturbance of public peace” and ensure “safety of lives and property of public, and tranquillity in the province of Punjab”.