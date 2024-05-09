Today's Paper | May 09, 2024

Pakistan’s first moon satellite enters its orbit

Jamal Shahid Published May 9, 2024 Updated May 9, 2024 08:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s inaugural lunar satellite, ICUBE-Q, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully entering the moon’s orbit on Wednesday afternoon, as confirmed by Institute of Space Technology.

ICUBE-Qamar was successfully deployed in lunar orbit on May 8, at 1:14pm.

According to the Institute of Space Technology, the pivotal development highlights its importance in potentially unlocking larger-scale space missions for Pakistan in the future.

“Satellite after deployment is performing as per design specifications. All sub-systems’ health data is excellent. The imaging payload is fully functional,” IST said, adding, “The next two days will be spent conducting thorough in-orbit testing. Images will be shared after in-orbit testing.”

Last Friday, Pakistan became the sixth country to launch its first-ever moon satellite.

Riding on the Chinese rocket Chang’e 6 lunar probe, the ICUBE-Q satellite marked a historic collaboration between Pakistan and China in lunar exploration. The Chinese mission aimed to land on the moon’s far side, perpetually hidden from Earth, and subsequently collect and return samples.

The Chinese embassy expressed its enthusiasm for the milestone, highlighting that this marked the first-ever China-Pakistan cooperation on lunar exploration.

According to Dr Khurram Khursheed, head of the department of electrical and computer science at the institute, the satellite would play a critical role in deep space missions.

Operating in extreme temperatures as low as minus 100 degrees Celsius, the satellite features a 7kg one-megapixel camera tailored for missions with power constraints. “Its surface-level analysis capabilities, transmitting images at a modest 1-kbps, will provide crucial data on crater locations, water, and traces of ice on the moon’s surface. These findings, obtained through various techniques, hold promise for global utilisation,” he said.

As the Chinese lander collects rock and soil samples, ICUBE-Q will spend three to six months orbiting the moon, capturing and transmitting images of the moon back to Earth. By May 15, according to the institute, Pakistan anticipates sharing images captured by the satellite.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

May 9 fallout
09 May, 2024

May 9 fallout

A YEAR since the events of May 9, 2023, very little appears to have changed, at least from the political ...
A fresh approach?
09 May, 2024

A fresh approach?

SUCCESSIVE governments have tried to address the problems of Balochistan — particularly the province’s ...
Visa fraud
09 May, 2024

Visa fraud

THE FIA has a new task at hand: cracking down on fraudulent work visas. This was prompted by the discovery of a...
Narcotic darkness
08 May, 2024

Narcotic darkness

WE have plenty of smoke with fire. Citizens, particularly parents, caught in Pakistan’s grave drug problem are on...
Saudi delegation
08 May, 2024

Saudi delegation

PLANS to bring Saudi investment to Pakistan have clearly been put on the fast track. Over the past month, Prime...
Reserved seats
Updated 08 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The truth is that the entire process — from polls, announcement of results, formation of assemblies and elections to the Senate — has been mishandled.