FBR introduces ePayment 2.0

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published November 14, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a new payment creation solution, ePayment 2.0, as part of reforms to enhance revenue collection through advanced digital solutions.

The new payment system is available within the IRIS 2.0 portal, an advanced platform designed to simplify tax payment processes for taxpayers across Pakistan. Director General (IT&DT) Aisha Farooq inaugurated the ePayment System at PRAL Headquarters in Islamabad.

This innovative system enables secure, efficient, and user-friendly online payments, accessible directly from taxpayers’ bank accounts via Internet banking, ATMs, and mobile banking, eliminating the need for physical bank visits.

An official announcement said ePayment 2.0 marks a significant advancement in revenue management, covering a wide range of taxes, including income, sales, federal excise duty, and withholding taxes. Previously, taxpayers used a separate ePayment system outside IRIS 2.0, requiring them to switch between portals.

With ePayment 2.0, FBR has provided a unified and improved user interface that is accessible directly within IRIS 2.0. Generating a unique Payment Slip ID (PSID) enables quick and convenient payments for registered and unregistered taxpayers. Upon payment completion, a Computerised Payment Receipt (CPR) is issued via email and SMS, providing official confirmation and easy access for future use within the IRIS 2.0 system.

Further details show that through a secure, precise multi-step workflow, the system allows taxpayers to generate a PSID, complete payment through ADC channels, and receive a CPR in real-time, which is accessible for future compliance needs within IRIS.

It includes a comprehensive PSID search feature to enhance transparency and accountability, allowing taxpayers to retrieve and confirm payment records easily.

This level of automation and integration minimises errors and delays, significantly improving the tax payment experience and supporting FBR’s vision for a business-friendly, compliant tax environment.

With the introduction of ePayment 2.0, FBR has simplified the tax payment process and unified it within the IRIS 2.0 platform, providing taxpayers with a seamless, enhanced experience.

This integrated system eliminates the need for multiple logins and platform switches, offering a single, cohesive interface that is intuitive and efficient. Taxpayers now benefit from a streamlined process that brings all essential tax payment functions under one roof, making compliance more accessible and convenient than ever.

By prioritising user experience through a modernised, consolidated interface, FBR reaffirms its commitment to supporting taxpayers and fostering a more efficient, digitally progressive Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024

