Pakistan ready to provide Kyrgyzstan access to regional and global markets through our ports, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan was ready to provide landlocked Kyrgyzstan access to regional and global markets through its ports.

The premier announced the offer as he addressed the media in Islamabad alongside Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov, following discussions between the two leaders.

Zhaparov arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a two-day maiden visit to Pakistan. PM Shehbaz said in a post on X that the visit was the first by a Kyrgyz president in 20 years.

Detailing the discussions held today, the prime minister said that Kyrgyzstan was a landlocked country and therefore, “Pakistan stands ready to provide Kyrgyz Republic access to regional and global markets through our ports of Karachi, Bin Qasim and Gwadar”.

“During our fruitful discussions today, we had a detailed exchange of […] bilateral relations as well as important regional and international developments,” PM Shehbaz said about his meeting with Zharapov.

“We have reaffirmed today, and of course in no uncertain terms, our shared resolve to elevate Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations to a much higher level by enhancing collaboration in political, trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, education, defence, and of course, in cultural domains.”

The prime minister noted that a business forum would be held later today to “chart new pathways for proactive collaboration in vital sectors of economic cooperation”.

PM Shehbaz said that the business forum, comprising the business community from both sides, will be akin to “signing an MoU which is worth $200 million”, pledging to increase mutual trade from the current $15-16m to $200m in the next two years.

The bilateral trade volume had declined significantly from $11.2m in 2022-23 to $5.18m in 2024-25.

PM Shehbaz termed Islamabad as the Kyrgyz president’s “second home”. “There cannot be a better moment of joy and bliss for all of us.”

Noting that a Kyrgyz president was visiting Pakistan after a period of 20 years, the premier said that “this gap between two brotherly countries is not acceptable”. “As I said, it’s never too late,” he added, extending the visiting dignitary a warm welcome.

Stating that the two nations had “timeless” links, the prime minister said the people of both countries were connected “not only by geography but by centuries of caravans, and ideas of faiths and friendships”.

“Our discussions also highlighted the need to strengthen people-to-people exchanges through cultural initiatives, tourism promotion, and academic partnerships,” the premier said, adding that they agreed to hold cultural events in Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan, as well as similar activities in Bishkek.

“Our interaction today is far more than a meeting between two brothers whose hearts beat in unison. It is as though the ancient Karakoram and the majestic Ala-Too stretch out across the horizon to embrace one another,” PM Shehbaz said.

He expressed the confidence that the visit will “most definitely give a fresh impetus to our already strong bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interaction”.

The prime minister thanked the Kyrgyz president and his delegation for their “commitment to strengthening our bilateral relations”.

“May the radiant sun of Kyrgyzstan and the guiding glow of Pakistan’s crescent and star unite to illuminate a future between our two countries of enduring peace, shared prosperity and hope for both the peoples and of course our region, and the world beyond.”

In the morning, a formal welcome ceremony in honour of Zhaparov was held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported. PM Shehbaz received the Kyrgyz president upon his arrival.

A smartly turned out contingent of armed forces presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, and both countries’ national anthems were played on the occasion.

15 MoUs signed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov witness the signing of 15 MoUs, in Islamabad, on Dec 4, 2025. — DawnNewsTV

Separately, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan signed 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various fields, including commerce, energy and health, to boost bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The exchange of MoUs took place in Islamabad, with PM Shehbaz, Zhaparov and ministers from both sides present at the signing ceremony.

Following the inking of the MoUs, PM Shehbaz and Zhaparov also signed a joint statement on the strengthening of “comprehensive cooperation” in the interest of both countries.

The prime minister said the MoUs would “serve as a framework for structured result-oriented engagement and closer institutional linkages between our two countries”.

Dar meets Kyrgyz president

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Zhaparov and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Dar called on President Zhaparov and welcomed his delegation to Pakistan, the FO said in a post on X. It added that Dar conveyed the “warm greetings” of President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment, at the highest political level, to further strengthening Pak–Kyrgyz relations in all areas of mutual interest,” the FO added.

Dar also briefed Zhaparov on his planned engagements with Pakistan’s leadership, interactions with both countries’ business communities, and discussions aimed at advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation.

Dar had also welcomed Kyrgyz FM Zheenbek Kulubaev at the FO yesterday, where the two held “important consultations ranging over areas of mutual interest”.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic share longstanding relations, founded on deep-rooted cultural, historical, and spiritual affinities.

The two countries had agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and digital finance in August.

In July, they reaffirmed an agreement to increase bilateral trade to $100 million at a session of their intergovernmental commission.