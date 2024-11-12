Australian army chief calls on COAS Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Australian Army Lt Gen Simon Stuart called on Gen Asim Munir, the chief of army staff (COAS) of Pakistan, at the General Headquarters, on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment, according to a news release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) .

The COAS emphasised Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defence and security, recognising the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace, the ISPR statement said.

Lt Gen Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Australian army chief laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada to honour Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turn­ed-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honour to him.

