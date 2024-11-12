E-Paper | November 12, 2024

Australian army chief calls on COAS Munir

APP Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 11:40am
Chief of the Australian Army Lt Gen Simon Stuart and Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir salute at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada, at GHQ, on Monday.—PPI
Chief of the Australian Army Lt Gen Simon Stuart and Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir salute at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada, at GHQ, on Monday.—PPI

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Australian Army Lt Gen Simon Stuart called on Gen Asim Munir, the chief of army staff (COAS) of Pakistan, at the General Headquarters, on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment, according to a news release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) .

The COAS emphasised Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defence and security, recognising the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace, the ISPR statement said.

Lt Gen Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Australian army chief laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada to honour Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was accorded a warm welcome, with a smartly turn­ed-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presenting a guard of honour to him.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

System failure
Updated 12 Nov, 2024

System failure

Relevant institutions often treat right to internet connectivity with the same disdain as they do civil and political rights.
Narrowing the gap
12 Nov, 2024

Narrowing the gap

PERHAPS a pat on the back is in order for the ECP. Together with Nadra, it has made visible efforts to reduce...
Back on their feet
12 Nov, 2024

Back on their feet

A STIRRING comeback in the series has ended Pakistan’s 22-year wait for victory against world champions Australia....
Time to deliver
Updated 11 Nov, 2024

Time to deliver

Pakistan must display a serious commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation at home.
Smaller government
11 Nov, 2024

Smaller government

THE IMF bailout programme has put the government under pressure to curtail its spending, especially current...
Unsafe inheritance
11 Nov, 2024

Unsafe inheritance

DESPITE regulations, the troubling practice of robbing women of their rightful inheritance — the culprits are ...