Army chief calls on Saudi Arabia’s MBS

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir calls on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, on Wednesday.—ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the Royal Palace in Riyadh, on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Munir is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The two engaged in a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues of mutual interest, including regional peace, defence and security cooperation, and strategies for enhancing bilateral relations, a statement said.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that Saudi-Pakistani relations and opportunities to develop them were reviewed during the interaction.

According to the ISPR, the army chief expressed his gratitude to Crown Prince Salman for his steadfast support for Pakistan and acknowledged his significant role in fostering peace and stability across the region.

Gen Munir also met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman, and the two vowed to further strengthen cooperation in the domain of defence and security.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2024