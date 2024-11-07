PM Shehbaz looks forward to working with new US admin

ISLAMABAD: Soon after it became clear that Republican candidate Donald Trump is going to be the 47th president of the United States, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistani leaders on Wednesday congratulated him on his election victory.

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

PM Shehbaz said that he looked forward to working closely with the incoming administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-US partnership.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan would definitely welcome Donald Trump because the US people had elected him.

During a news TV programme, he said the US had always worked for safeguarding its interest. “We will also take care of our country’s interest,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also felicitated Mr Trump over winning the US presidential election.

In her message, she congratulated the American nation on Mr Trump’s election as president of the USA and expressed the hope for improvement in Pakistan-US relations.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in his message for Mr Trump, congratulated him and his team on the “election and historic comeback” and “resounding victory”.

Terming the Republican’s win and mandate “anti-war”, Mr Bhutto-Zardari wrote in a social media post: “We hope the new administration will prioritise peace and help end the cycle of perpetual global conflict.”

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan also extended congratulations to Mr Trump and vice president-elect J.D. Vance on winning the polls.

“It is hoped that this team will foster better relations between the people of Pakistan and the people of the United States of America,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2024