E-Paper | November 06, 2024

PTI looking for options to move Imran abroad with help of foreign country: defence minister

Ikram Junaidi Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 10:15pm

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday speculated that the PTI was “looking for options to move Imran into exile with the help of a foreign country” without naming which country he was referring to.

Multiple people outside the country have commented on Imran’s incarceration in Adiala for more than a year.

Kim Johnson, the MP for UK’s Liverpool Riverside, along with several other MPs, wrote a letter to cabinet minister David Lammy, arguing that Imran’s detention had “no legal basis” and was intended to prevent his participation in political office.

Similarly, more than 60 members of the US House of Representatives wrote to President Joe Biden on October 24, calling for the release of political prisoners in Pakistan, including Imran.

Amnesty International — on the former premier’s incarceration — said it has found several fair trial violations under international human rights standards which have resulted in his arbitrary detention.

In October, two billionaire businessmen posted in support of Khan. Their concerns came days after his former wife Jemima Goldsmith made an impassioned plea for the PTI founder’s release, and urged authorities to let him contact his sons.

In an interview with Hum News show “Faisla Aap Ka” with Asma Sherazi on Tuesday, the defense minister said, “[The PTI] was trying options to get foreign countries to influence Pakistan and release Imran.”

He added that those countries — without naming which ones was he referring to — “were also ready to receive him”.

Members of the ruling coalition in September also attacked the PTI founder for his alleged links with the “Zionist lobby”, after an article published by an Israeli media outlet alluded to the potential role of Imran in the normalisation of ties with Israel.

A government spokesperson in July warned overseas Pakistanis that the government would clamp down against them if they promoted an “anti-state agenda”.

Meanwhile, the federal government’s spokesperson on legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik claimed in June that PTI was “misusing” the Pakistani diaspora, who have a strong affiliation with the party, for its “clandestine motives”.

According to a retaliatory statement issued by the PTI today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif criticised Asif for his statement.

“The Sharif family is the one which makes deals and runs abroad whenever the noose is tightened around them,” he said.

He ruled out any possibility of Khan’s release from jail and said that the latter would have moved to foreign shores if he had to, instead, he preferred to stay in Pakistan.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rushed legislation
Updated 06 Nov, 2024

Rushed legislation

For all its stress on "supremacy of parliament", the ruling coalition has wasted no opportunity to reiterate where its allegiances truly lie.
Jail reform policy
06 Nov, 2024

Jail reform policy

THE state is making a fresh attempt to improve conditions in Pakistan’s penitentiaries by developing a national...
BISP overhaul
06 Nov, 2024

BISP overhaul

IT has emerged that the spouses of over 28,500 Sindh government employees have been illicitly benefiting from BISP....
Smog hazard
Updated 05 Nov, 2024

Smog hazard

The catastrophe unfolding in Lahore is a product of authorities’ repeated failure to recognise environmental impact of rapid urbanisation.
Monetary policy
05 Nov, 2024

Monetary policy

IN an aggressive move, the State Bank on Monday reduced its key policy rate by a hefty 250bps to 15pc. This is the...
Cultural power
05 Nov, 2024

Cultural power

AS vital modes of communication, art and culture have the power to overcome social and international barriers....